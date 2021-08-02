Phil Healy runs season's best time but misses out on semi-finals

A SEASON’S BEST run was not enough for Phil Healy in the women’s 200m heats as she finished fifth in a time of 23.21.

Healy finished last of five runners in what was an extremely competitive heat. The winner was Crystal Emmanuel of Canada in a time of 22.74. Beth Dobbin took second, while Jamacia’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold in the 100m last week, was third.

“I am disappointed it isn’t quicker. I gave it my all, I came out twice already for the 4x400m. I obviously had to sacrifice my individual a little bit for that. With that, we came away with an Olympic final. Of course, I wanted to go quicker today but it wasn’t there,” Healy told RTE post-race.

Healy will race again later in the week with the 400m still to come.

There was big drama in the previous 200m heat when 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson was eliminated after she slowed down and was pipped before the finishing line.