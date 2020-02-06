This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mickelson rules out the possibility of a 'sympathy spot' at the US Open

The 49-year-old wants to earn his place at the June tournament instead of accepting a special exemption.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,073 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4995420
American golfer Phil Mickelson.
Image: Ross Kinnaird
American golfer Phil Mickelson.
American golfer Phil Mickelson.
Image: Ross Kinnaird

PHIL MICKELSON HAS revealed he would not accept a special exemption into this year’s US Open, saying it would be a “sympathy spot”.

Mickelson, who turns 50 in June, endured a difficult 2019, missing nine cuts in 23 events to drop down the rankings.

The five-time major champion, still only missing a US Open to complete a career Grand Slam, is ranked 72nd and needs to crack the top 60 leading into the event, or win the Masters, US PGA Championship or The Players Championship, or go through qualifying.

Mickelson, a six-time runner-up at the US Open, said he wanted to earn his place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York in June.

“I won’t accept it so I’m either going to get in the field on my own or I’ll have to try to qualify. I’m not going to take a special exemption,” he told a news conference ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Asked why, the American responded: “I just won’t.”

Mickelson added: “They’ve never been an organisation that likes to give out special exemptions. I don’t want a special exemption. I think I’ll get into the tournament. If I get in, I deserve to be there and if I don’t, I don’t.

“I don’t want a sympathy spot. If I am good enough to make it and qualify then I need to earn my spot there.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie