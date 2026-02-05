Byrnes cleared of deliberately jumping off horse at final flight

PHILIP BYRNES HAS been cleared of any wrongdoing by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals committee over the Redwood Queen incident at Wexford in May.

He Irish jockey had been accused of deliberately jumping off his mount at the final flight in a claiming hurdle.

Redwood Queen had been a big drifter in the betting while there was strong support for the odds-on favourite Beacon Edge, but the mare appeared to have the race in the bag approaching the final obstacle.

Upon jumping it both of Byrnes’ feet came out of the irons and he was unshipped, allowing Beacon Edge to come through and win.

There was no intervention by the stewards on the day but the matter was later referred to the IHRB to see if there had been a breach of any rules.

The case was heard on 15 December when evidence was heard from eight witnesses and countless viewings of the race took place from different angles.

Former jockey Leighton Aspell gave evidence on behalf of the IHRB, for whom he now works as a stipendiary steward, and he alleged Byrnes did not allow the horse to run on its merits.

Aspell’s former weighing room colleague Davy Russell also spoke at the hearing but in defence of Byrnes.

Asked how he parted ways with Redwood Queen, Byrnes said: “I went to the last . . . got a bit short at it. Just miscommunication between horse and rider. She came up underneath me, caught me on the backside, and I came off.”

When questioned what effort he made to stay on board he said: “Once I got that bump the balance is gone, like. Next thing I knew I was on the floor. So, that’s how it went.”

The report said: “The obligation is on the IHRB to satisfy us by evidence that the fall in question was deliberate if it is to succeed with this complaint.

“We have come to the conclusion that it has not discharged that burden of proof. In so concluding we have had regard primarily to the video and photographic evidence and our assessment of the evidence given to us by the jockey. We have not had to have much reliance on the evidence given by the experts.

“What is clear to us is that as a result of the way the horse jumped the hurdle, she bumped the backside of the jockey, sending him over so slightly to the left which resulted in him losing the right stirrup in the first instance followed by the left and he was duly unseated from the horse. We do not believe that this was a deliberate act on his part. He was fortunate in the way in which he landed and that he suffered no injuries.

“We are unable to identify any motivation to justify him deliberately dismounting from the horse. Had the fall been deliberate, we believe the jockey would be fully aware of the embarrassment that that would be to him, and the consequences for his reputation as a jockey. We also dismiss any suggestion that betting or betting patterns formed a motivation for the fall.”

In conclusion, the report said: “The IHRB complaint of deliberate conduct on the part of the jockey is not made out. We are of opinion that what occurred on this occasion was an example of poor horsemanship on the part of the jockey, consistent with his pre-existing poor falls record.

“In our opinion on the occasion in question the jockey’s position of instability stemmed from an exuberant jump by the horse, resulting in the loss of both irons consecutively. His effort to remain on board by holding onto the reins and neck strap was unsuccessful.”

Byrnes’ father and trainer Charles was charged over the following statement given to the Irish Field as it could have undermined the investigation: “It’s a sad day if the Turf Club has to hold an investigation to please the faceless people on social media. We will answer any questions they have. We have nothing to answer to.”

This charge was also dismissed.