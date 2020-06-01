This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 June, 2020
Coutinho would 'definitely' consider Premier League return, says agent

The 27-year-old may be on the lookout for a new club after Bayern declined to take up an option to sign him permanently from Barcelona.

By Press Association Monday 1 Jun 2020, 6:13 PM
https://the42.ie/5112379
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

EX-LIVERPOOL ATTACKING MIDFIELDER Philippe Coutinho is “definitely” interested in a return to the Premier League at some point, according to the Brazil international’s agent Kia Joorabchian.

The 27-year-old made the switch from Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to Barcelona for an eye-watering £142 million in January 2018, signing a deal until 2023.

Coutinho failed to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp and joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan last summer, but the German champions have decided against taking up the option to buy him, albeit they haven’t ruled out extending his loan stay.

The Brazil international has been linked to Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham, among others, and agent Joorabchian said his client is interested in a return to England.

“We’re still waiting until the season finishes before we start talking about anything in terms of transfers,” he told talkSPORT. “I’ve always said that he loves to play in the Premier League.

He enjoyed his time very much and if the opportunity arises to come back to the Premier League, whether it be this year or in the future, he’s definitely looking at that.

