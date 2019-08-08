This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Philippe Coutinho set for Barcelona stay after Miami win over Napoli

The former Liverpool forward has distanced himself from a move to Tottenham.

By AFP Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 3,067 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4757072
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.
Image: Mike Egerton
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.
Image: Mike Egerton

BARCELONA COACH ERNESTO Valverde claimed on Wednesday that Philippe Coutinho is set to stay at Camp Nou despite strong interest in the unsettled Brazilian from the Premier League.

The latest status update came after Croatian Ivan Rakitic score a 79th-minute winner to see off Napoli 2-1 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Former Liverpool forward Coutinho has distanced himself from a move to Tottenham — he was also linked with Arsenal — and with the transfer window in England closing Thursday, the chances of the 27 year-old returning to England appear slim.

Former Barca forward Neymar, currently at Paris St. Germain, has also been touted to make a sensational return to the La Liga champions, although it has now been suggested that arch rivals Real Madrid are also weighing up a move.

“The plan is to count on Coutinho,” Valverde stressed. “The transfer windows are open but we expect him to stay of course.

“And as for Neymar, the last time I came to this stadium I had to answer a load of questions about him. Two years later and it’s the same again. It’s like it’s following me. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Croatian midfielder Rakitic struck with a crisply driven effort after an own-goal from Samuel Umtiti had cancelled out Sergio Busquet’s opener for the Spaniards.

This was the first leg of two matches between these European giants with the second encounter taking place in Michigan on Saturday.

It was a pretty open game and we were able to give many of the squad some minutes so it was a positive outcome for us,” added Valverde, who is without the injured Lionel Messi for this US mini-tour.

Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona’s €119 million signing from Atletico Madrid, was lively from the start, linking up well with strike partner Luis Suarez. 

Coutinho has traveled to the United States but wasn’t in the match day squad having been granted extra time off following his exertions at the Copa America last month.

- Crowd backs Barcelona -

It was the Italians, managed by former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who created the more clear-cut openings.

A superb move on 18 minutes saw Lorenzo Insigne denied by a brilliant point blank save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen before Belgian Dries Mertens fired just wide.

Barcelona were struggling to find any rhythm but seven minutes before the break, captain Busquets superbly curled home, much to the delight of the pro Barca crowd of 57,062.

Three minutes later, however, Napoli deservedly drew level, ex-Real Madrid midfielder Jose Callejon’s effort was turned past Ter Stegen by Umtiti who endured a difficult half in defence, as did new signing Junior, the full-back who was making his debut.

Suarez and Griezmann were both replaced at half-time but the game lacked the intensity of the opening exchanges with a succession of substitutions from both managers. 

With 23 minutes remaining, Ousmane Dembele hit the post with a curling effort but only Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik will know how he missed from close range a few minutes later, the Polish forward somehow putting the ball over the bar with his chest.

And the excellent Rakitic made Napoli pay by drilling in from the edge of the area to secure the win for Barcelona.

We created a lot of opportunities and we hope to play in a similar way in the next game,” said Ancelotti, who refused to confirm reports suggesting Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez was set to join Napoli on loan from Real Madrid.

“Barcelona are a great team but I thought we competed well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie