Stephen Bradley confirms helicopter to LOI title decider as he hails World Cup-bound Pico Lopes

STEPHEN BRADLEY HAS confirmed that as soon as he finishes the Dublin Marathon next Sunday he will take a helicopter to their game with Derry City as Shamrock Rovers look to seal the League of Ireland Premier Division title in the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

And while the Shamrock Rovers boss will be in the skies to honour the commitment he and assistant Glenn Cronin made in the name of cancer charity Oscar’s Kids Ireland, it has been captain Roberto “Pico” Lopes’ head in the clouds over the last week.

The Rovers centre back qualified for next summer’s World Cup with Cape Verde on Monday night and made it home in time for his wife to give birth to their first child.

Baby boy Diego arrived just three hours before Rovers lost 1-0 to St Patrick’s Athletic last night, and Lopes arrived in Inchicore to watch the second half. His teammates were not able to secure the point required to confirm a fifth title in six seasons but that disappointment did not stop Bradley talking with such pride about the player who was one of his first signings at the club in 2016.

Lopes has been the cornerstone of all Rovers’ success under Bradley and his manager was in the mood to reminisce as he explained how on the way back from losing 3-0 to Cork City in September 2016 it was Cronin who told him he needed to meet Lopes to begin a culture change at Tallaght Stadium.

Lopes had to be convinced to not just leave bitter rivals Bohemians but also a steady bank job. “But he took the leap,” Bradley said, recalling how Lopes was happy to be converted from a midfielder to defender and re-learned his passing technique with 10-yard drills off a wall to be able to build from the back.

It was the start of a new frontier for the Dubliner, whose father hails from Cape Verde, and will take him to the World Cup in North America.

Lopes will also win his fifth Premier Division title this season, can add a second FAI Cup triumph next month too, while his third Uefa Conference League campaign with Rovers is also underway.

“It’s important that he does speak to people and share that experience and the feelings and emotions, and the highs and the lows of what he’s achieving. I think it’s important because there’s some kid somewhere in Ireland looking at him and thinking ‘I can do that, and I want to do that’. That’s what it’s all about,” Bradley said.

“That’s why he needs to talk. That’s why he’ll do interviews, because it’s all about making the next generation better and having something to aspire to, and he will definitely be doing that. There’s people in Crumlin, Kilnamanagh where he lives now, Cape Verde, obviously, looking at him and thinking, ‘I can do that’. And, yeah, what a role model to have.

“He’s been incredible. He’s been absolutely incredible. What he’s achieved in terms of going to the World Cup is special. It really is. He went back to basics and really worked in every aspect of his game. Committed himself to it in every way. He’s getting his rewards. That’s where you get good people. What you put into the game, you usually get out. Pico gives everything to the game.

“He deserves everything he gets. There’s still more to come. Thankfully, today went well. Leah (his wife) is healthy. The baby is healthy. No complications. Incredible week for him. Now we just have to go and make an incredible year.”

Rovers are champions-elect with three games to go and a point in Derry will confirm the coronation against the only side who can still catch them. To do so, the Candystripes must not only win their remaining two games, and hope Rovers lose each of their last three, but they have to do so by overturning a +13 goal difference in Rovers’ favour.

The Hoops face Celje at home in their second Uefa Conference League game on Thursday, and before Sunday’s game in Derry Bradley and Cronin must complete the Dublin Marathon in under four hours in order to make their helicopter slot from Portmarnock that will take them 45 minutes north.

All going well, Bradley anticipates that he will arrive just before the 3pm kick-off. His son, Josh, whose successful cancer treatment ended earlier this year, will be waiting at the finish line in Dublin but won’t be making the trip to the Brandywell.

“I’d say we’ll get there at 2.59. That’s the bit I’m most nervous about, to be honest with you. The marathon will be that. I’m most nervous about getting in the helicopter.

“I’ll get cramps, don’t worry! No pressure. No, we’ll just hopefully get there just before kick-off and land straight in the middle of the pitch, delay it. Just jump out, see what happens,” Bradley joked.