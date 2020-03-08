It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. A steward clears flares from the pitch ahead of Bohemians v Shelbourne at Dalymount Park

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2. Kerry celebrate their U20 Munster title

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. Captain Katie McCabe and manager Vera Pauw embrace after Ireland’s 1-0 Euro 2021 qualifier win over Greece

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4. Tim Krul is embraced by team-mates having been decisive in Norwich’s penalty shoot-out win over Spurs in the FA Cup

Source: PA

5. Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth, taking them two wins from a first title in 30 years

Source: Mike Egerton

6. Scotland’s Stuart McInally celebrates his side’s third try as they deny France a tilt at a Grand Slam

Source: Jane Barlow

7. Jin Zhang of China performs on the balance beam at the American Cup in Milwaukee

Source: Amy Sanderson

8. Sam Drinkwater’s horses on the gallops at The Granary Stables

Source: David Davies

9. An unimpressed Liam Sheedy looks on as Tipperary are beaten by Galway

Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

10. Westmeath’s Aonghus Clarke rises highest during his side’s relegation play-off victory over Carlow

Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO