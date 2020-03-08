This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All of the action from a different angle.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 7:41 PM
1. A steward clears flares from the pitch ahead of Bohemians v Shelbourne at Dalymount Park

dalymount-staff-remove-flares-from-the-pitch-thrown-by-fans Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2. Kerry celebrate their U20 Munster title

sean-oconnell-celebrates-after-the-game-with-team-mates Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. Captain Katie McCabe and manager Vera Pauw embrace after Ireland’s 1-0 Euro 2021 qualifier win over Greece

vera-pauw-celebrates-with-katie-mccabe Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4. Tim Krul is embraced by team-mates having been decisive in Norwich’s penalty shoot-out win over Spurs in the FA Cup

tottenham-hotspur-v-norwich-city-fa-cup-fifth-round-tottenham-hotspur-stadium Source: PA

5. Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth, taking them two wins from a first title in 30 years

liverpool-v-afc-bournemouth-premier-league-anfield Source: Mike Egerton

6. Scotland’s Stuart McInally celebrates his side’s third try as they deny France a tilt at a Grand Slam

scotland-v-france-guinness-six-nations-bt-murrayfield-stadium Source: Jane Barlow

7. Jin Zhang of China performs on the balance beam at the American Cup in Milwaukee

gymnastics-2020-american-cup Source: Amy Sanderson

8. Sam Drinkwater’s horses on the gallops at The Granary Stables

sam-drinkwater-morning-exercise-the-granary Source: David Davies

9. An unimpressed Liam Sheedy looks on as Tipperary are beaten by Galway

liam-sheedy Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

10. Westmeath’s Aonghus Clarke rises highest during his side’s relegation play-off victory over Carlow

aonghus-clarke-rises-highest Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

