It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. A steward clears flares from the pitch ahead of Bohemians v Shelbourne at Dalymount Park
2. Kerry celebrate their U20 Munster title
3. Captain Katie McCabe and manager Vera Pauw embrace after Ireland’s 1-0 Euro 2021 qualifier win over Greece
4. Tim Krul is embraced by team-mates having been decisive in Norwich’s penalty shoot-out win over Spurs in the FA Cup
5. Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth, taking them two wins from a first title in 30 years
6. Scotland’s Stuart McInally celebrates his side’s third try as they deny France a tilt at a Grand Slam
7. Jin Zhang of China performs on the balance beam at the American Cup in Milwaukee
8. Sam Drinkwater’s horses on the gallops at The Granary Stables
9. An unimpressed Liam Sheedy looks on as Tipperary are beaten by Galway
10. Westmeath’s Aonghus Clarke rises highest during his side’s relegation play-off victory over Carlow
