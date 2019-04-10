Player ratings: How did Man United and Barcelona fare?

David De Gea
Ashley Young
Victor Lindelof
Chris Smalling
Luke Shaw
Diogo Dalot
Scott McTominay
Fred
Paul Pogba
Marcus Rashford
Romelu Lukaku
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Nelson Semedo
Gerard Pique
Clement Lenglet
Jordi Alba
Ivan Rakitic
Sergio Busquets
Arthur
Philippe Coutinho
Lionel Messi
Luis Suarez
Barcelona substitutes: Coutinho for Vidal ’65, Arthur for Roberto ’66, Busquets for Alena ’90.
Man United substitutes: Lukaku for Martial ’68, Dalot for Lingard ’74, Rashford for Pereira ’85.
