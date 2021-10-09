Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Azerbaijan

Gavin Bazunu 7Our Rating Had very little to do in the first half, but made a couple of important saves in the second as Azerbaijan rallied. 6 Your

John Egan 7Our Rating Made one particularly important tackle to stop an attack in the first half and was solid throughout.

Shane Duffy 8Our Rating Made several important tackles, headers and interceptions, particularly when Azerbaijan were on top in the first half and stayed alert right until the dying seconds when he made a clearance off the line. Will be disappointed not to get on the scoresheet as he had two decent chances with his head in the second half.

Andrew Omobamidele 8Our Rating Another assured performance from the youngster. He reads the game so well and already looks at home at this level.

James McClean 7Our Rating Laid on the assist for Robinson's opener and had one really impressive driving run forward early in the second half. He needed to be more composed in the final third at times, but he gave his all as usual.

Matt Doherty 7Our Rating Became more influential in the second half and linked up well with Robinson among others down the right. Had a nervy moment when it looked like he might concede a penalty but the referee made the correct call after consulting VAR.

Josh Cullen 7Our Rating Protected the backline relatively well and was decent on set pieces too, grabbing an assist with the corner for the third goal.

Jeff Hendrick 6Our Rating Struggled to influence the game at times, but worked hard and put in a decent defensive shift.

Daryl Horgan 5Our Rating Somewhat of a surprise choice to play, Horgan didn't really justify his starting spot, conceding possession cheaply and not really having an impact before being replaced by Jamie McGrath at half-time.

Callum Robinson 9Our Rating Scored a brilliant first goal and got a bit of luck with the deflection for the second. He continued to be a big threat in the second half and should have had a hat-trick, spurning some decent chances, but looks to have established himself now as a key player for Kenny's team.

Adam Idah 6Our Rating A doubt before the game, Idah didn't look 100% fit. He had occasional decent moments such as when he set up Callum Robinson for a chance in the first half, but his hold-up play could have been better and it was no surprise when he was replaced by Chiedozie Ogebene just before the hour mark.

Subs:

Jamie McGrath: Had one excellent run early in the second half and generally made Ireland look to have a slightly better balance after replacing Horgan at the break. 7

Chiedozie Ogebene: Was given half an hour and took his chance really well, causing Azerbaijan’s defence problems with his pace and movement, while taking his goal well late on. 8

Conor Hourihane: Not on long enough to rate.

Troy Parrott: Not on long enough to rate.