Player Watch: Davy Fitz coverts former Wexford forward into brilliantly effective sweeper

AFTER SUNDAY’S VICTORY over Kilkenny, Davy Fitzgerald’s record against the Cats as Wexford boss now stands at four wins and four defeats from eight games.

Davy Fitzgerald celebrates during the game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Model County lost all three of their meetings against Brian Cody’s men in 2018, but they’ve restored the balance this term with Walsh Cup and league wins already secured over their Leinster rivals in the opening few months of the season.

Of course, the experimental nature of this league and the absence of relegation must be taken into account. The 15 June provincial championship showdown between the counties is where it really counts, but this victory – having trailed by eight points at one stage – will hugely please Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has already managed to defeat each of hurling’s top tier sides just over two years into his tenure. It shows the competitive animal Wexford have become under his stewardship.

Wins over Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny are a healthy indicator of Wexford’s form this spring, which has helped debunk the theory that would struggle in his third season in charge.

A major feature of Fitzgerald’s reign has been the sweeper system. Wexford continue to employ a seventh defender, but Kevin Foley has been the man entrusted with the role so far this season. Shaun Murphy, who occupied the position for the most part in 2017 and 2018, has reverted to wing-back.

Foley made his name in attack with the Model County at underage level and played at midfield frequently last summer, but he has the skillset to thrive in the sweeper role.

He has a good hurling brain and a nose for danger, which is paramount for a player that’s effectively marking space for long spells of a game.

Here’s how Wexford lined out from the start:

Foley is a capable defender, his quick feet allow him to navigate his way out of traffic and he’s a reliable stick passer over short to medium distances.

The role involves Foley sitting deep in front of his full-back line, but it also requires him to step up and engage an opposing runner who breaks past the half-back line.

In addition, he has the positional awareness to fill any gaps in his full-back line when a fellow defender ventures forward. In this case, Darren Byrne solos towards the wing after receiving a short puck-out from Mark Fanning, and Foley slots into the number three role.

Foley underlined his ability as a one-on-one defender in the closing stages of the game.

Martin Keoghan breaks forward down the right flank but Foley spots the threat and moves across from the centre to confront the Kilkenny attacker.

He stands his ground and forces Keoghan into making a mistake. Once the opportunity to steal the sliotar presents itself, Foley intercepts and clears.

(Click here if you can’t view the clip above)

It was one of four interceptions Foley made during the game, while he put in six important tackles and made an important hook after chasing down Padraig Walsh in the 56th minute.

He also won three of his five aerial contests during the 70 minutes and picked up seven breaks in open play.

On a number of occasions, he helped his corner-backs by doubling up on a Kilkenny attacker after a long delivery forward.

Foley’s calmness on the ball is one of his most important qualities.

He had 15 possessions and started the move for four scores, while he added a point of his own in the 63d minute.

His distribution was most impressive of all. All of the 10 short passes he made to team-mates by hand or hurley were completed. Only one of his four long deliveries into attack didn’t land near their intended target.

On Wexford puck-outs, Foley held the middle of the defence which allowed Matthew O’Hanlon push into midfield and contest Fanning’s restarts. For Eoin Murphy’s puck-outs, Foley pressed up as an extra body in midfield.

And going forward, Foley chose his moments well. He made two runs into the Cats half, scoring a point on the second occasion after Diarmuid O’Keeffe’s wonderful crossfield ball opened up the field for the sweeper.

(Click here if you can’t view the clip above)

Fitzgerald’s system gives Foley the licence to break forward when the opportunity presents itself.

The presence of the Rapparees man at the back also allows the half-back line to join the attack more frequently.

Murphy bombed forward for two shots at the posts, scoring one, while O’Hanlon and Paudie Foley also got themselves into attacking positions at various stages.

Above all else, Foley provides Wexford with solidity at the back and he helped ensure Mark Fanning had a relatively quiet afternoon after Kilkenny’s early goal.

With Foley hitting form in his new role, Fitzgerald will be confident Wexford can take a major step forward this summer.

