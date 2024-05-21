Advertisement
Mauricio Pochettino has left his role as Chelsea manager. Mike Egerton/PA
Exit

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino leaves club after just one season in charge

The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League this season.
7.44pm, 21 May 2024
CHELSEA BOSS MAURICIO Pochettino has left his role by mutual consent, the Premier League club have announced.

The 52-year-old Argentinian, who had only been in the job for 11 months, guided Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways.”

The club’s sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

“He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

The likes of Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, Leicester’s Enzo Maresca, Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness and Girona boss Michel are reportedly on the Blues’ list of possible replacements.

Press Association
