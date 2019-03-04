This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pochettino insists Spurs 'can beat any team' as they eye up Champions League run

The Argentine manager is confident his squad are good enough to triumph in Europe.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Mar 2019, 9:19 PM
9 minutes ago 84 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4523877
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

MAURICIO POCHETTINO INSISTS Tottenham believe they can topple any team in Europe ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs face a seemingly straightforward task after soundly beating the Bundesliga leaders 3-0 at Wembley last month in their first leg encounter.

However, form has deserted them in the Premier League since, with a run of one point from the past nine available effectively removing Pochettino’s men from the title race.

Nevertheless, belief remains high going into Tuesday’s showdown at Signal Iduna Park as the north London club look to secure their spot in the competition’s last eight.

“In a competition like the Champions League or Europa League or the domestic cups you need not only to win games, you need to be more than lucky sometimes to arrive to play the final,” Pochettino told a pre-match news conference when asked whether Spurs can go all the way.

“I think many circumstances are involved where sometimes you can arrive to play a final and maybe are not the best team.

“Always for me the most important is the Premier League or the Bundesliga. The most consistent team always wins and the best team always beats the other 19 opponents.

“The belief, of course, is that we can beat any team, But now I think we need to do a very good job, be professional, be aggressive and try to forget the first leg.

“In our ambition and our mind we are always positive. We trust in ourselves and, of course, you can beat any team.”

Dele Alli is back in training following a hamstring injury but Tuesday’s game is expected to come too soon for him. The weekend trip to Southampton represents a more realistic target for the attacking midfielder, who last featured when he scored in a 2-1 win at Fulham in January.

Pochettino has Harry Winks [hip] and Eric Dier [tonsillitis] in his squad but expects the England midfield duo to feature on the bench, if at all.

Winks and Dier’s international team-mate Kieran Trippier has not travelled but, like Alli, could be fit to face Southampton.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    FOOTBALL
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid
    Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie