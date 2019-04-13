This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pochettino: Resounding win proves I was right to rest Tottenham players

With one eye on the midweek Champions League clash against Man City, the Spurs manager opted to shuffle his pack this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 4:19 PM
18 minutes ago
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
MAURICIO POCHETTINO FELT Tottenham’s resounding 4-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday vindicated his decision to rest players ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie with Manchester City.

Already without the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Pochettino opted to start with Son Heung-min, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld on the substitutes’ bench.

It mattered little in the end as Spurs cruised past the already relegated Terriers thanks to Victor Wanyama’s first Premier League goal of the campaign and a superb hat-trick from Lucas Moura.

Many were surprised that Son did not start the game, but Pochettino believes he was fully justified in resting the South Korean ahead of the quarter-final, second leg in Manchester.

“We wanted to provide the team with fresh legs because of the big effort against City,” he told Sky Sports.

It’s not easy because everyone has an opinion. After the game, we can see that the decision was right.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Lucas Moura was the star as his hat-trick helped Tottenham to a 4-0 win over relegated Huddersfield. Source: Adam Davy

Hat-trick hero Lucas, meanwhile, is confident that Spurs can successfully defend their 1-0 aggregate lead against Pep Guardiola’s side in midweek.

“Now we have a good battle in Manchester, we need from now to recover for this game and prepare very well,” he said.

“It will be so hard there but if we play like we did today we can go there and get a good result and we can qualify.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie