Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line. Alamy Stock Photo
in control

Pogacar crushes rivals in Tour de France mountain win

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Ben Healy produced another creditable performance.
5.28pm, 14 Jul 2024
517
1

TADEJ POGACAR extended his overall lead at the Tour de France to more than three minutes on Sunday with a convincing second straight stage win in the Pyrenees.

The Slovenian dropped the last of his rivals with five kilometres to go after five more Pyrenean peaks. A valiant Jonas Vingegaard could only finish one minute and eight seconds adrift in second, with Remco Evenepoel in third at 2min 51sec on the day.

Meanwhile, Ben Healy, having led until late in the stage yesterday, produced another creditable performance, finishing 19th.

He is now 13th in the general classification, while fellow Irish star Sam Bennett is 143rd after finishing in 140th position today.

As Pogacar crossed the line at the magnificent Plateau de Beille deep in the Pyrenees, resplendent in his yellow outfit, he racked up a second straight iconic mountaintop triumph and a 14th Tour de France stage win aged 25.

The Team UAE leader’s audacious bid for a Tour de France and Giro d’Italia double in the same season seemed closer after a third-stage win on this year’s Tour lifted him comfortably clear.

There are two murderous mountain slogs to go in the Alps, where the weather will likely be much hotter, which Pogacar dislikes.

The final-day lottery is a fearsome 34km individual time trial on the corniche between Monaco and Nice.

For now, the sun shines on the Slovenian as he leads the two-time defending champion Vingegaard by 3 minutes 9 seconds with the young Belgian Remco Evenepoel on his first Tour de France third at 5min 19sec.

Vingegaard and Evenepoel were both involved in a nasty crash in March, and it remains to be seen how their stamina stands up in the third week. After Monday’s rest day, the race rushes back to the Alps, where tradition holds that the Tour is won.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie