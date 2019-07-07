This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pogba named in Man United squad for pre-season tour despite exit rumours

The midfielder is included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 2,002 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4714074
Pogba has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford.
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE included Paul Pogba in their squad to tour Australia and Asia amid significant doubt about the midfielder’s future at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have 28 players to choose from as he oversees his first pre-season trip, including France international Pogba and in-demand striker Romelu Lukaku.

Confirmation of their involvement comes just two days after Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, claimed the World Cup winner’s desire to leave Old Trafford is “clear”.

Serie A champions Juventus, where Pogba previously spent four seasons, and LaLiga giants Real Madrid are considered the likeliest destinations should United agree to a sale.

Similar uncertainty surrounds Belgium star Lukaku.

Inter are believed to have long held an interest in the 26-year-old but, according to reports in Italy, could face competition from Juve, where ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is in charge.

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Lukaku has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan. Source: Mike Egerton

Lukaku noticeably struggled in his second season with United, managing 12 goals in 32 games in the Premier League as he started 11 fewer matches than in the more prolific 2017-18 campaign.

New signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also part of the squad, but Alexis Sanchez will not immediately join up with his team-mates after suffering a suspected hamstring problem in Chile’s third-place play-off loss to Argentina at the Copa America.

Matteo Darmian and Fred have been given permission to travel at a later date due to personal reasons.

United fly out to Australia on Sunday for friendly dates with A-League club Perth Glory and long-term rivals Leeds United.

Solskjaer’s men then meet Inter in Singapore and Tottenham in China, with further games against Norwegian side Kristiansund and AC Milan to take place prior to the club’s Premier League opener at home to Chelsea on 11 August.

