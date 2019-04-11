'We can do it' - Pogba and Solskjaer confident United can repeat PSG miracle at Barcelona

PAUL POGBA SAYS that Manchester United know how to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou, while his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also confident as the Red Devils eye another Champions League comeback.

United lost 1-0 against Barca at Old Trafford on Wednesday – Luke Shaw’s 12th-minute own goal settling the first-leg quarter-final clash.

Having overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to reach the quarters at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain last month, United face another uphill battle away to Barca next week.

However, French star Pogba – who has been linked with Real Madrid – believes in United’s chances against Barca.

“It was a good game, obviously we’re playing against Barcelona, one of the best teams in the world,” Pogba told reporters. “But we gave them some problems as well, they gave us some problems but we know where we can hurt them.

“Now it’s one leg gone, we have the other one and we’re going to give everything in this one. We’re going to do everything we can to make it happen and we believe it.

“They didn’t really have a lot of chances, maybe one when David [De Gea] made a great save. But after that they weren’t that dangerous, not a lot of chances.”

Asked if he expected to see so many cracks in Barca’s game, Pogba replied: “That’s what we saw in the videos.

“We know that they are a very, very strong team offensively. One of the best in the world of course. But all teams have flaws. We know what their flaws are so we’re going to target that next game.”

Meanwhile, the United boss believes a Champions League comeback with Barcelona would be a greater achievement than the club’s last-16 miracle against PSG — and his side can do it.

“Of course, the PSG performance gives us hope and belief that we can do it,” Solskjaer said in his post-match news conference.

“But we know we are playing against probably the favourites and going there will be a challenge.

“It’ll be a greater achievement, winning that one, because of the history of Barcelona, they’re not used to losing at home. But we can do it.

“We know we can carry a goal threat, whether it’s [Romelu] Lukaku, [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, whoever playing up there, we have to provide a bit more ammunition for them.”

“With all due respect to the PSG, we were very lucky that evening in Paris,” Lukaku also offered afterwards. “Against Barcelona, it will be much more difficult and we know that we will have to be stronger than we were in Paris.”

