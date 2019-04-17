16 mins ago

So if Porto are going to spring a major surprise tonight, they will have to do something they’ve never done before: beat Liverpool.

They can take some hope from Liverpool’s away record in this competition: since last season’s quarter-final win against Man City, Liverpool have lost all but one of their games on the road in the Champions League.

That said, the outlier is the 3-1 win against Bayern Munich in the last round.

Oh, and they won 5-0 here last season.