Iker Casillas plays for Porto tonight, this being his 20th season in the Champions League. After tonight, he will be just 12 appearances shy of 200 games in the competition. 

He made his debut in the competition in September, 1999. Back then, Liverpool’s goalkeepers were Sander Westerveld and Brad Friedel. 

Liverpool v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Anfield Source: EMPICS Sport

Roberto Firmino at the Dragao yesterday evening. He gets a well-earned rest from the start of tonight’s game.

Liverpool Tour to Dragon Stadium Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

So if Porto are going to spring a major surprise tonight, they will have to do something they’ve never done before: beat Liverpool. 

They can take some hope from Liverpool’s away record in this competition: since last season’s quarter-final win against Man City, Liverpool have lost all but one of their games on the road in the Champions League. 

That said, the outlier is the 3-1 win against Bayern Munich in the last round. 

Oh, and they won 5-0 here last season. 

TEAM NEWS: 

Porto have Shithouse-Laureate Pepe back from suspension, while Moussa Marega continues up front having posed Liverpool some bother last week.  Yacine Brahimi and captain Hector Herrera also return. 

Here’s the team in full…

Porto: Iker Casillas; Eder Militao, Pepe, Felipe, Alex Telles; Danilo Pereira, Hector Herrera, Otavio; Yacine Brahimi, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

…with largely useless ‘official Twitter teamsheet’.

Liverpool, meanwhile, rotate a bit, with Divock Origi getting a start ahead of Roberto Firmino. Milner and Wijnaldum replace Keita and the Mackem Kaka (Henderson, duh) while Andy Robertson returns at left-back having missed the first leg through suspension. 

Joe Gomez makes the bench. 

Here’s the Liverpool team in full…

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, James Milner; Mo Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

…along with their far more useful official Twitter teamsheet.

Capture

Welcome along to The42‘s live coverage of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie between Porto and Liverpool. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side lead 2-0 from the first leg, so are in pole position to progress to a semi-final reunion with Luis Suarez and a first competitive meeting with Barcelona since 2007. 

Still, Porto created plenty of chances in the first leg at Anfield, so perhaps they won’t have it all their own way tonight. 

Get in touch with us by tweeting @gcooney93, emailing gavincooney@the42.ie or leaving a comment blow the line. 

Kick-off is at 8pm. 

Team news coming very, very shortly…

 

