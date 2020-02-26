This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI confirm rescheduled dates for postponed Premier Division games

The dates and times for the first round of the EA Sports Cup have also been announced.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 5:40 PM
23 minutes ago 242 Views No Comments
A view of Richmond Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
WITH THE COUNTRY talking of cancellations and postponements, the FAI have today confirmed the rescheduled dates for the two SSE Airtricity Premier Division that fell victim to the weather earlier this week. 

Saint Patrick’s Athletic’s game with Derry City along with the clash of Finn Harps and Shelbourne will now go ahead on Monday, 16 March with a 7.45pm kick-off. 

The FAI have also confirmed the dates, times and venues for the opening round of the EA Sports Cup. Cabinteely host Crumlin United at Stradbrook on Sunday 8 March, with Drogheda’s tie with UCD a day later. The remaining four ties will take place on Tuesday, 10 March. 

EA Sports Cup fixtures 

Sunday, 8 March 
Cabinteely v Crumlin United, Stradbrook, 3.30pm

Monday, 9 March 
Drogheda United v UCD AFC, United Park, 7.45pm

Tuesday, 10 March 
U.C.C. v Cobh Ramblers, Mardyke Sports Ground, 7.30pm
Galway United v Athlone Town, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm
Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic, Bishopsgate, 7.45pm
Wexford v Bray Wanderers, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm

Premier Division fixtures 

Monday, 16 March

Saint Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park, 7.45pm 

Finn Harps v Shelbourne, Finn Park, 7.45pm

