FAI confirm rescheduled dates for postponed Premier Division games

WITH THE COUNTRY talking of cancellations and postponements, the FAI have today confirmed the rescheduled dates for the two SSE Airtricity Premier Division that fell victim to the weather earlier this week.

Saint Patrick’s Athletic’s game with Derry City along with the clash of Finn Harps and Shelbourne will now go ahead on Monday, 16 March with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The FAI have also confirmed the dates, times and venues for the opening round of the EA Sports Cup. Cabinteely host Crumlin United at Stradbrook on Sunday 8 March, with Drogheda’s tie with UCD a day later. The remaining four ties will take place on Tuesday, 10 March.

EA Sports Cup fixtures

Sunday, 8 March

Cabinteely v Crumlin United, Stradbrook, 3.30pm

Monday, 9 March

Drogheda United v UCD AFC, United Park, 7.45pm

Tuesday, 10 March

U.C.C. v Cobh Ramblers, Mardyke Sports Ground, 7.30pm

Galway United v Athlone Town, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic, Bishopsgate, 7.45pm

Wexford v Bray Wanderers, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm

Premier Division fixtures

Monday, 16 March

Saint Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park, 7.45pm

Finn Harps v Shelbourne, Finn Park, 7.45pm