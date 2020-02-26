FAI confirm rescheduled dates for postponed Premier Division games

WITH THE COUNTRY talking of cancellations and postponements, the FAI have today confirmed the rescheduled dates for the two SSE Airtricity Premier Division that fell victim to the weather earlier this week.
Saint Patrick’s Athletic’s game with Derry City along with the clash of Finn Harps and Shelbourne will now go ahead on Monday, 16 March with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The FAI have also confirmed the dates, times and venues for the opening round of the EA Sports Cup. Cabinteely host Crumlin United at Stradbrook on Sunday 8 March, with Drogheda’s tie with UCD a day later. The remaining four ties will take place on Tuesday, 10 March.
EA Sports Cup fixtures
Sunday, 8 March
Cabinteely v Crumlin United, Stradbrook, 3.30pm
Monday, 9 March
Drogheda United v UCD AFC, United Park, 7.45pm
Tuesday, 10 March
U.C.C. v Cobh Ramblers, Mardyke Sports Ground, 7.30pm
Galway United v Athlone Town, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm
Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic, Bishopsgate, 7.45pm
Wexford v Bray Wanderers, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm
Premier Division fixtures
Monday, 16 March
Saint Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park, 7.45pm
Finn Harps v Shelbourne, Finn Park, 7.45pm
COMMENTS