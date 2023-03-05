'He was ready' - Praise for Nathan Collins after spell out of Wolves' team

IRISH INTERNATIONAL Nathan Collins earned praise from boss Julen Lopetegui after making a winning return to Wolves’ first team.

The 21-year-old joined the club from Burnley in the summer for £20.5 million, an all-time record transfer fee for an Irish player.

Collins has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season but played his first minutes in over a month yesterday, having been dropped following the 3-0 loss to Man City on 22 January.

The Irish international was introduced at half-time yesterday, as Wolves reverted to employing three centre-backs, having started with a flat-back four.

Collins was part of an improved second-half performance that saw Wolves earn an impressive 1-0 win over Tottenham and ease their relegation fears in the process, as they climbed to 13th in the table.

Lopetegui singled out the Leixlip native in the post-match press conference, saying: “Nathan Collins did not play for the last few matches, but he was ready when I looked to him today.

“In the last match against Liverpool, I made changes thinking we are going to be better, and we were worse. That’s why sometimes the merit of the change is about the players.”

Meanwhile, it was also a good weekend for another young Irish player, Will Smallbone.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who dropped down a level to sign for Stoke from Southampton on loan at the beginning of the season, registered a hat-trick of assists as his side convincingly beat Sunderland 5-1.

Writing for The Stoke Sentinel, Peter Smith hailed Smallbone’s performance and suggested the Championship club should try to hold onto the Irish youngster for next season.

“Will Smallbone has been getting better as the season has gone on and it will be a shame if Stoke don’t get the chance to see his progress carry on beyond this summer.

“The 23-year-old has been praised for his work ethic and athleticism, but it will be key to his career as an attacking midfielder if he can also chip in with goals and assists, of which he got three in this game. His underlapping sprints and determination to get behind the defence were key to Stoke’s strength on the break.

“He has found a good platform to make his breakthrough at senior level, with a manager who clearly likes him very much. What happens next might depend on what happens with Southampton but it would be a surprise if [Alex] Neil wasn’t keen to keep him.”