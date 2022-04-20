'He will continue to score important goals' - Praise for the Irish international who's top of the scoring charts

WIGAN BOSS Leam Richardson paid tribute to Will Keane after his two goals helped the Latics earn a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town last night.

The brace took the Irish international to 23 goals for the season in total, meaning he is now joint-top of the League One scoring charts alongside Morecambe’s Cole Stockton, in addition to registering six assists.

The 29-year-old was key as a point saw leaders Wigan go five clear at the top of the table and edge closer to automatic promotion.

“If Keano keeps going in them areas, he will keep getting them goals and them chances – people will get confident enough to put it in them areas because they know you will be there,” Richardson told Wigan’s website. “When you have the quality and the calmness that Keano has got, he will continue to score important goals for us between now and the end of the season.”

Advertisement

“Going in at half-time one-up, you always want to see the game through,” Keane added.

“But we know that Ipswich have a lot of quality and they were going to come out and keep us under pressure, and that proved to be the case.

“We’re disappointed with the goals that we conceded, but we showed great character again to come back and get the equaliser.

“Of course, we’d like to have won, but it’s another point on the board for us and we know every point at the minute is crucial.

“The belief is always there and you’ve seen it all season that our away record is up there with any other team. We keep pushing and we always know we’re going to get chances.

“We’ve got that quality, and it’s a shame we couldn’t tuck away a couple more, but we take the point and move on.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

And on the fact that he is now the division’s joint-top goalscorer, Keane said: “I’m really pleased from a personal point of view.

“That has been my aim to try and get up there [goalscoring charts] and tonight, I have managed to do that. There are still three more games for us and hopefully, I can add a few more to that number.

“The priority is obviously the team though, and hopefully a couple more big results for us can get the job done. We’ll give it everything to get a few more points.”