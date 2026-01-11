Final stages of GAA pre-season competitions take shape as final and semi-final pairings emerge

GAA Results

BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup

Tyrone 0-18 Down 1-11

Monaghan 1-17 Fermanagh 3-8

Antrim 0-7 Donegal 1-15

FBD Connacht League

Mayo 0-22 Roscommon 1-6

McGrath Cup

Kerry 1-27 Waterford 0-1

Cork 0-15 Limerick 3-11

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Kerry 1-7 Tipperary 1-16

Walsh Cup semi-finals

Galway 2-22 Offaly 0-16

Dublin 3-24 Westmeath 2-14

MONAGHAN BECAME THE first team to qualify for the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals on Wednesday after they overcame Fermanagh in Castleblayney, 1-17 to 3-8.

In front of a crowd of 1,573, Monaghan’s goal came after 25 minutes through Darragh McElerney.

By then Josh Largo Ellis had hit the opening of Fermanagh’s three goals when an effort for a point appeared to drop short and catch out the goalkeeper, Kian Mulligan. Shane Mulligan and Justin McDaid added further goals as their interest in the competition ended due to their win over Cavan being declared null and void by the Ulster Council.

Donegal were much too strong for Antrim in Cargin, winning 1-15 to 0-7.

This result means Antrim have scored just 0-14 across their two games against Derry and Donegal, opposition of the calibre they will not be facing in the national league.

Eoin McGeehan of St Eunan’s scored the only goal of the game.

Joining Derry, Donegal and Monaghan in the semi-finals will be Tyrone. They beat Down in Pomeroy, 0-18 to 1-11. There were strong showings from Ethan Jordan and Michael Conroy in attack as Red Hands manager Malachy O’Rourke seeks to gain a bit of depth to his playing panel in 2026.

Mayo and Galway will form the FBD League final pairing after Mayo ran riot in Dr Hyde Park, beating the Rossies 0-22 to 1-6.

Andy Moran’s men will face the same opposition in the national league and a Connacht semi-final later in the year, so this was something of an early marker with the returning Rob Hennelly starting in goal and chipping in with two points from two ’45′s.

A play that truly deserved a goal🔥



The Tribesmen playing some champagne hurling which is topped off by an Aaron Niland finish🍾@gaaleinster| @Galway_GAA| #ClubberTV📺 pic.twitter.com/Nrw0MyGSX8 — Clubber (@clubber) January 11, 2026

In the Walsh Cup, Galway made it to the final with a win over Offaly, 2-22 to 0-16 the final figures.

There, they will meet Dublin, who beat Westmeath 3-24 to 2-14. The Dubs goals all arrived in the first half through Davy Keogh, Conor Donohoe and Cian O’Sullivan.

Kerry and Cork will face each other in the McGrath Cup final on Saturday, 17 January at 7pm after the final round of group games.

Tony Brosnan will not let up, 1-14 he has picked up and only 35 mins gone 🤯@Kerry_Official well in control 💪



Watch the McGrath cup live on #ClubberTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/4YWGwOO6Ix — Clubber (@clubber) January 11, 2026

While Kerry’s scoreline will provide evidence to those that question the wisdom of these tournaments after they beat Waterford 1-27 to 0-1, Cork fell to Limerick 3-11 to 0-15 and yet still make the final due to score difference.

One performance that will gladden Jack O’Connor’s heart is that of Tony Brosnan, who already had 1-14 compiled before the end of the first half.

Meanwhile, in the Munster Hurling league, Tipperary beat Kerry 1-16 to 1-7, falling some way short of the margin of victory needed to overtake Waterford.

The Deise will meet Cork, Clare or Limerick, depending on the way the Cork-Clare game in Mallow goes on Monday night (12 January), in the final on 17 January.