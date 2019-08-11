Premier Division sides advance on busy day of FAI Cup action

Shane Duggan was on target for Waterford (file pic).

THERE WERE WINS for Waterford, UCD, Galway and Lucan United in the FAI Cup today.

Waterford earned a 2-0 victory away to Maynooth, with Shane Duggan (42) and Kenny Browne (58) on target amid a comfortable win.

Lucan will join the Premier Division outfit in the second round, after prevailing 2-1 at home against Killester Donnycarney.

Marco Chindea (30) and Aji Sule (63) got the goals for the hosts, with John Brophy scoring a stoppage-time consolation for their rivals.

UCD earned a convincing home win, beating Letterkenny Rovers 5-2.

A Liam Kerrigan brace, in addition to goals from Jason McClelland, Richie O’Farrell and Yoyo Mahdy sealed the Students’ progression.

BJ Banda had given the Premier Division side a scare, after he put the visitors ahead on 24 minutes. A five-goal second-half display turned the game around, though Letterkenny had threatened a comeback, after Banda made it 3-2 with 12 minutes remaining.

There was also no upset in the clash between Collinstown and Galway United, in a game that saw all goals scored in the first 15 minutes.

Jamie Ahearne earned the Leinster Senior League club a surprise lead early on, though two goals in three minutes from Conor Barry put the First Division side in control.

Longford had originally been due to face Athlone in the competition’s final fixture tonight, though the match has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening due to a waterlogged pitch at City Calling Stadium.

