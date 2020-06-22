This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solitary positive case in latest Premier League coronavirus testing round

A total of 1,829 players and staff members were tested in the 10th round of such measures.

By Press Association Monday 22 Jun 2020, 8:38 PM
44 minutes ago 742 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5129954
A Premier League matchball handled by a gloved official.
A Premier League matchball handled by a gloved official.
A Premier League matchball handled by a gloved official.

JUST ONE PERSON tested positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League’s latest round of screening – the first since competitive fixtures resumed.

Neither the person nor the club with which they are affiliated were named in Monday’s official update.

The 10th testing period started last Wednesday – the date top-flight football returned with Aston Villa against Sheffield United and Manchester City versus Arsenal – and concluded on Sunday.

During that time frame 19 of the 20 teams were in action, with a total of 1,829 players and staff members tested. That makes it the largest sample size yet, outstripping the previous round which covered 1,541 individuals.

That took place immediately before the restart, on 15-16 June. Since testing began in mid-May there have been 10 screening windows, with over 10,000 tests taking place and 18 positive tests.

Results will now be forthcoming on a weekly basis and announced every Monday as the season progresses.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie