Kelleher saves another penalty as Brentford inflict 10th straight defeat on woeful Wolves

Wolves 0-2 Brentford

WOLVES EQUALLED THE lowest Christmas points tally in Premier League history after falling to a 10th straight loss as Keane Lewis-Potter’s brace secured Brentford a 2-0 triumph at Molineux.

Rob Edwards’ side were unable to match the performance that saw them go so close to a point at leaders Arsenal last weekend as their humiliating, winless start to the campaign continued.

Poor play allowed Lewis-Potter to score twice and settled a scrappy, forgettable encounter, which left rock-bottom Wolves with just two points from 17 matches heading into Christmas.

It is the same paltry tally that Sheffield United managed at this stage in 2020/21, albeit they had only played 14 matches.

Wolves supporters let their anger known, chanting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” on an afternoon that ended with Jorgen Strand-Larsen having a late penalty saved by goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and loud boos.

Before kick-off, Molineux fell silent in memory of academy product Ethan McLeod, who died aged 21 in a car accident on the way back from Macclesfield’s game at Bedford on Tuesday.

His mum, dad, extended family and friends stood pitchside, as did brother Conor who plays for Wolves’ Under-21 side.

Edwards made four changes and saw a bright start quickly peter out, with Brentford enjoying more possession than they are used to.

Fans held up ‘Our Club’ signs in the 18th minute as they called for owners Fosun to sell the day after under-fire Jeff Shi stepped down as Wolves executive chairman.

Kelleher tipped over a deflected David Moller Wolfe cross shortly after but it took until the 32nd minute for either side to register a shot – the longest wait for an attempt in a Premier League match in six years.

There was only one shot on target in the opening period and Lewis-Potter’s low, whipped strike was saved by Jose Sa.

The recalled Wolves goalkeeper twice denied Kevin Schade early in the second half, stopping a close-range header and then another attempt on the turn.

But Wolves fans saw the writing on the wall and began chanting about former club greats just as Brentford scored an avoidable opener in the 63rd minute.

Vitaly Janelt’s hopeful clipped ball forward bounced all too easily over Ladislav Krejci, with Lewis-Potter lashing home the loose ball.

Moller Wolfe nodded onto the roof of the net as Wolves half attempted to level, although substitute Mikkel Damsgaard went close to adding a second for the visitors at the other end.

Brentford would not have to wait long to celebrate, though, as Lewis-Potter stretched to direct home the Denmark international’s cross in the 83rd minute.

Advertisement

Many Wolves fans headed for the exit but those that remained saw their side awarded a late penalty after Kelleher was adjudged to have brought down Matt Doherty.

The decision was given the green light after a VAR check but Strand Larsen saw his spot-kick saved after a stuttered run up, leading Wolves fans to loudly question his technique.

Boos rang out at the final whistle at Molineux.

Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley

Josh Cullen is greeted by his coach, Scott Parker, at full-time. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Super-sub Armando Broja scored a last-minute equaliser to end Burnley’s seven-game losing run and leave Bournemouth winless in eight after a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth thought they had won it when the sought-after Antoine Semenyo scored his eighth goal of the season to finally break through Burnley’s spirited defence after 67 minutes.

But second-half substitutes Marcus Edwards and Broja combined to earn the returning Scott Parker a point his team had scarcely deserved.

A spate of illness in the camp forced Parker to make six changes to his side as he came back to the Vitality Stadium for the first time since being sacked by Bournemouth in August 2022.

Veteran Kyle Walker was among those recalled to the starting 11 after suspension.

One of Andoni Iraola’s two changes was to bring in David Brooks on the right, and he came close in the early stages, curling a left-footed shot just beyond the far post after Semenyo had found him.

Unsurprisingly it was Bournemouth who created all the early pressure and Brooks went closer still a few minutes later, this time dragging a low shot just beyond the near post after a clever touch to him from Evanilson.

Semenyo was causing plenty of problems on the other flank and he set up the next chance for Justin Kluivert who curled his effort narrowly wide from 20 yards out.

The fourth chance went to Semenyo himself with the Ghanaian drifting in from the left and firing a powerful effort just wide of Martin Dubravka’s far post.

Burnley offered no threat in the first half and had just 28 per cent of the possession but Parker would have been pleased with his players’ defensive resilience.

With their only attack of note former Cherries winger Jaidon Anthony did put the ball in the net from Josh Laurent’s low cross but was flagged offside, a decision reinforced by the VAR check that followed.

The pattern continued into the second half with Bournemouth again camped in Burnley’s final third. Brooks had another early effort, this time heading over Marcos Senesi’s far-post cross.

Bournemouth had not gone three home games without scoring since September 2023 and the crowd were beginning to grow restless.

Iraola made early attacking changes with Enes Unal and Junior Kroupi brought on in place of Evanilson and Kluivert.

It provided a catalyst and, so often the hero, Semenyo did it again, with a brilliant curling shot into the far corner after Laurent had slipped for Burnley.

Just as the game was about to go into stoppage time, the Burnley response finally came when Edwards curled a cross to the far post and Broja rose highest to score.

Sunderland 0-0 Brighton

Sunderland’s impressive season following promotion to the Premier League continued with a battling goalless draw at Brighton.

Black Cats defender Omar Alderete went closest to a winner at the Amex Stadium when his 46th-minute header was pushed on to the crossbar by Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Yasin Ayari wasted the best of Brighton’s opportunities as their winless run stretched to four matches, prompting a smattering of boos at full-time.

Sunderland, who have taken 27 points from 17 games, remain three points above the Seagulls ahead of ending a memorable 2025 at home to Leeds next weekend.

Regis Le Bris’ side made the long trip south seeking to build on last weekend’s 1-0 Wear-Tyne derby victory over Newcastle.

Winger Simon Adingra faced his former club as part of four changes enforced by call-ups for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Brighton’s four alterations following a 2-0 loss at Liverpool included a new centre-back partnership of Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola.

Black Cats goalkeeper Robin Roefs reacted well to deny Mats Wieffer’s header in the third minute of a drab opening period.

Seagulls keeper Verbruggen kept out Dan Ballard’s close-range poke in the closing stages of the half following a sloppy pass from Jack Hinshelwood before Coppola blocked a Brian Brobbey effort.

Sunderland almost made a dream start to the second half when Alderete’s header from an Enzo Le Fee cross was turned on to the frame of the goal by Verbruggen.

Brighton were bidding to return to winning ways after collecting just two points from their opening three matches of the month but often lacked creativity.

Albion midfielder Ayari blazed over unmarked following a centre from substitute Joel Veltman and then lashed off target from the edge of the box.

Sunderland survived optimistic penalty appeals when Yankuba Minteh’s attempted cross brushed the arm of Granit Xhaka before substitute Romaine Mundle tested Verbruggen at the other end.

Sweden international Ayari squandered a golden chance after substitute Charalampos Kostoulas cut the ball back from the right as frustration grew among home supporters before his powerful drive was repelled by Roefs.

Winger Tommy Watson, who scored Sunderland’s winner in last season’s Championship play-off final, was brought on by Brighton for the final three minutes in an effort to force a late winner.

Stand-in Seagulls captain Georginio Rutter thumped straight at Roefs from distance in added time as the first top-flight clash between the clubs ended in a forgettable stalemate.