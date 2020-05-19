This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Premier League confirm six positive tests for Covid-19 in three clubs

748 players and staff were tested in the first wave.

By AFP Tuesday 19 May 2020, 4:54 PM
48 minutes ago 6,451 Views 33 Comments
Image: Dave Howarth
Image: Dave Howarth

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has this afternoon confirmed that there have been six positive results across arising from the first wave of Covid-19 testing for players.

748 tests were administered in England’s top flight in recent days. The players or staff who tested positive, spread across three clubs, have been told to self isolate for seven days before teams engage in non contact training. 12 June remains earmarked for a resumption for the league’s fixtures.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight,” said a statement.

Premier League clubs began returning to training in small groups after protocols on safety measures were signed off on Monday.

The number of positive cases represents just 0.8 percent of those tested and is consistent with similar widespread testing conducted by other major leagues hoping to complete the season.

Germany’s top two divisions registered 10 positive cases out of 1,724 tests two weeks ago ahead of their return to action last weekend.

Five players from Spain’s top two divisions tested positive last week before La Liga’s return to group training.

Premier League clubs are aiming for a return to action by the middle of next month despite concerns from some players over their welfare.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has said he will not return to training this week due to fears he could pass the virus on to his five-month-old son.

AFP

