Everton slump to Brighton defeat as Forest let lead slip late on against Bournemouth

EVERTON’S FINAL-SEASON farewell to Goodison Park began with a demoralising display against Brighton whose new head coach Fabian Hurzeler marked his Premier League debut with a 3-0 victory.

There was little doubt about the validity of the goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra – although Toffees boss Sean Dyche will have a major issue with how they were conceded – but the major talking point came with the score at 1-0 just two minutes into the second half.

Referee Simon Hooper adjudged Lewis Dunk to have fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin, only for VAR Darren England to ask the official to view the pitchside monitor.

However, the in-ground technology initially failed as no replay was seemingly shown on the large television screen but the Premier League subsequently confirmed a back-up monitor was used allowing Hooper to reverse his decision.

Everton’s misery was complete in the 66th minute when Ashley Young, Dyche’s only fit right-back, was sent off for pulling back Mitoma as he bore down on goal.

The club are also likely to face an investigation after an object was thrown at Brighton players celebrating the first goal in front of the Bullens Road stand.

Nottingham Forest endured a tough start to their Premier League campaign as they let a lead slip late on to draw against Bournemouth and also saw midfielder Danilo suffer a serious injury.

Chris Wood’s first-half goal had looked like earning Forest a first win in their opening top-tier match of the season since 1996.

But Antoine Semenyo’s close-range strike in the 85th minute snatched the Cherries a point at the City Ground in a 1-1 draw.

But more concerning is the condition of Danilo, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a leg injury in just the seventh minute.

Forest’s inability to see the game out will be another headache for boss Nuno Espirito Santo as that was a problem which plagued them for much of last term.

For Bournemouth, life after Dominic Solanke began in positive fashion and they will be hoping record signing Evanilson can add more firepower when he comes into the side.

Danilo’s involvement lasted just seven minutes as he appeared to suffer a severe ankle injury when he landed awkwardly following an aerial challenge with Semenyo.

He received nine minutes of treatment, with club staff using blankets to shield him from the crowd, and left the field on a stretcher with his left leg in a splint.