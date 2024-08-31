Bournemouth hit two late goals to defeat Everton as Villa overcome Leicester

ASTON VILLA WON 2-1 away at Leicester in the Premier League this afternoon while Bournemouth scored two late goals to defeat Everton and Brentford got the better of Southampton.

Villa bounced back from their defeat to Arsenal last weekend to secure their second win in three games.

Amadou Onana stretched to turn in Jacob Ramsey’s cross from a well-worked free-kick to open the scoring.

Ollie Watkins is yet to find the net this season after helping England to the Euro 2024 final, but his understudy Jhon Duran has started the campaign in fine form.

The Colombian’s towering header just two minutes after replacing Watkins gave Villa the breathing space they needed.

Facundo Buonanotte pulled a goal back, but the Foxes remain winless on their return to the Premier League.

Southampton have found the jump up to the top flight just as hard. Brentford eased past the Saints 3-1 with Bryan Mbeumo scoring twice.

Everton suffered another gut punch on their final season at Goodison Park as Bournemouth came from 2-0 down after 87 minutes to win 3-2.

Two quickfire goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin early in the second half had put the Toffees in control.

But Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth life before Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra ensured Everton remain without a point this season.

Ipswich got their first Premier League point in 22 years in a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Liam Delap put the home side in front at Portman Road but Adama Traore secured a draw for Fulham.

Honours were also even in a 1-1 draw between Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Manchester United host Liverpool in the blockbuster fixture of the weekend at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Premier League Results

Everton 2-3 Bournemouth

Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham

Brentford 3-1 Southampton

Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves