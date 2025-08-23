Keith Andrews gets first win as Brentford boss while Josh Cullen scores in Burnley victory

DANGO OUATTARA CELEBRATED his record £42.5million Brentford move with the winning goal as Keith Andrews earned his first victory as manager against Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Following an alarming collapse in their Premier League opener away to Nottingham Forest a week ago, the hosts hinted at life after Thomas Frank with a guileful display every bit as gritty and intelligent as those that were a hallmark under their former boss, grinding out a fine 1-0 win against a Villa side that ran out of ideas long before full-time.

In a week when Andrews also added Dubliner Stephen Rice to his staff as set-piece coach, the winning goal came early in the first half.

It was a wonderfully direct link-up between goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, striker Igor Thiago whose Bees career looks finally to be taking off in earnest, and the always-powerful Ouattara, demonstrating why the club broke their transfer record in order to sign him from Bournemouth.

For Villa, it was a performance that took too long to get going, and by the time it did in the second half, Brentford were comfortable in their mission as the visitors registered only two shots on target in a vain search for their first goal of the season.

Brentford's Igor Thiago and manager Keith Andrews (right). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Burnley got their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Sunderland at Turf Moor.

Second-half goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony – also assisted by the Ireland international – gave the Clarets their first points back in the big time and edge the battle of the promoted teams.

Cullen slotted home just 98 seconds after the restart and Anthony bagged a breakaway goal in the final five minutes.

Burnley finished 24 points ahead of Sunderland in the Championship last season but the margin between the two teams looks set to be much closer this time around, so this could be a big win.

Boss Scott Parker celebrated his first Premier League win in almost three years and will be pleased his side were able to get on the board so early as they look to avoid an instant return to the second tier.

Sunderland were brought back down to earth after a memorable Premier League return last weekend against West Ham and they could see this as a missed opportunity after wasting some early chances.

Meanwhile, Marcus Tavernier’s early deflected finish earned Bournemouth a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves at Vitality Stadium.

The winger fired home a fourth-minute effort via a substantial touch off Wanderers defender Emmanuel Agbadou as the Cherries bounced back from last week’s 4-2 loss to Liverpool.

Wolves were unable to prevent a second successive defeat this term after captain Toti Gomes was sent off in the 49th minute for pushing Bournemouth striker Evanilson in the back as he raced through on goal.

Andoni Iraola’s hosts had plenty of chances to make the result more comfortable but were forced to endure a nervy ending.

Antoine Semenyo, who suffered racial abuse before scoring twice at Anfield, hit the crossbar minutes after assisting Tavernier’s opener and threatened again in the second period, while Tyler Adams brought a fine save out of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.