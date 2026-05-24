PL round-up: Liverpool secure Champions League football as Brentford miss out on Europe

Liverpool 1-1 Brentford

MOHAMED SALAH CAME within the width of a post of signing off his Liverpool career in spectacular style but could at least claim an assist in the 1-1 draw with Brentford which guaranteed Champions League football.

Within last week’s social media post criticising the style of play was a pledge by the Egypt international to do everything he could to ensure a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

He did at least deliver on that with a trademark outside-of-the-left boot cross for Curtis Jones to bundle home, although Bournemouth’s draw at Nottingham Forest made it academic.

And while Kevin Schade’s diving-header equaliser somewhat spoiled the narrative, there was no doubting who the afternoon belonged to.

Salah’s first-half free-kick bent around the wall, leaving former Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher standing and watching as it rebounded off the upright, was the closest he came to adding to his 193 Premier League goals.

But the next best thing was laying on the cross for the opener, typically timing his run to perfection to race on to Ryan Gravenberch’s hooked through-ball, to drive low across the six-yard area.

There was disappointment for Kelleher, Nathan Collins and manager Keith Andrews as Brentford just miss out on European football next season. Both Kelleher and Collins played the full game.

Brighton 0-3 Man United

Brighton were forced to settle for a place in the Conference League after Manchester United marked Michael Carrick’s first match as permanent manager with a thumping 3-0 success and a record for Bruno Fernandes.

Albion began the final day in pole position for a Europa League place but with the potential to qualify for any of the three European competitions, or miss out altogether.

United captain Fernandes set up Patrick Dorgu’s opener to claim the outright Premier League assist record with a tally of 21, before Bryan Mbeumo doubled the lead in the closing minutes of the first half.

Fernandes, whose assist moved him clear of Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s previous record, further celebrated being crowned Premier League player of the season by scoring the visitors’ third early in the second period.

Brighton offered little during a deflating end to the season and must be content with playing in European club football’s tertiary competition next term, having slipped to eighth place below Sunderland.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth missed out on a Champions League place as Morgan Gibbs-White responded to being left out of England’s World Cup squad by scoring for Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw.

Gibbs-White sent a message to Thomas Tuchel by netting a smart free-kick for his 15th league goal of the campaign, pointing to his chest and raising 10 fingers in celebration to let the England boss know what he will be missing in an attacking midfield role in this summer’s tournament.

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Andoni Iraola was taking charge of his last match for Bournemouth and set his final mission to secure a place in the Champions League, but they fell agonisingly short.

Marcus Tavernier’s second-half equaliser was not enough for the Cherries, who needed other results to go their way for a place in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Nevertheless, they finished the season on an 18-game unbeaten streak and secured Europa League football for the first time in their history to continue their remarkable rise up the football ladder.

Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea

Sunderland completed their Premier League return in style after a 2-1 win over Chelsea confirmed their spot in the Europa League next season.

Trai Hume sent the Black Cats ahead in the 25th minute with a bottom-corner finish and they doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart through Malo Gusto’s own goal in a chaotic start to the second half.

Cole Palmer pulled one back for Chelsea in the 56th minute, but just six minutes later the Blues were reduced to 10 when Wesley Fofana picked up a second yellow card.

Victory combined with results elsewhere cemented Sunderland’s place in Europe next season, capping off a sensational top-flight return for the club – who earned promotion exactly one year ago to the day after beating Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Chelsea had started the day in eighth, but defeat sees them finish one point outside of the European places after slipping into 10th.

Fulham 2-0 Newcastle

Fulham gave Marco Silva a victory in what could be his final match in charge as Tom Cairney’s second-half wondergoal helped earn a 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle at Craven Cottage.

The manager is due to meet with club hierarchy next week having promised he would make a decision after the season had concluded on whether to extend his five-year stay or to depart.

Much could depend on whether as expected Benfica make an offer for him to replace Real Madrid-bound Jose Mourinho. Fulham have offered a three-year extension but having repeatedly declined to commit himself either publicly or in private, it appears increasingly likely Silva has led his side for the last time.

This will have been a fitting second-off. Issa Diop’s header after Kevin’s free-kick hit the bar got the ball rolling, Cairney gave the season a rollicking finale with a lovely strike for the second, but whether Silva stays or goes, Fulham go into the summer with much to reflect upon and regret.

Galway youngster Alex Murphy was introduced as a late substitute for Newcastle.

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Burnley came from behind to make sure the ignominy of finishing bottom of the Premier League went to Wolves as the two relegated sides fought out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

This was a battle for pride – plus around £2.6million (€3.01million) extra in merit payments – and Rob Edwards’ side took an early lead through Adam Armstrong’s penalty.

But interim Burnley coach Mike Jackson saw his team produce a spirited second-half display in which Zian Flemming equalise after the break.