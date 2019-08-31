This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Jamie Vardy double fires Leicester to victory while Palace beat 10-man Villa

There were wins for Leicester, Crystal Palace and West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

By AFP Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,148 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4790813
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in action against Jamie Vardy.
Image: Tim Goode
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in action against Jamie Vardy.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in action against Jamie Vardy.
Image: Tim Goode

JAMIE VARDY SCORED twice and teed up Youri Tielemans for his side’s other goal as Leicester City secured a 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth.

Brendan Rodgers’s men were also lucky Tielemans did not see red in another controversial VAR call. Vardy opened the scoring in stunning fashion by lobbing Aaron Ramsdale from outside the box, but Bournemouth levelled thanks to a neat finish from Callum Wilson.

Tielemans tapped home Vardy’s low cross to restore Leicester’s lead, but the Belgian should have been sent-off for a high challenge on Wilson.

However, after a VAR review, the original decision to let Tielemans escape unpunished stood, and Vardy sealed the points 17 minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace backed up their shock victory at Old Trafford last weekend with a 1-0 win over 10-man Aston Villa thanks to Jordan Ayew’s goal 17 minutes from time.

But Villa, who had Egyptian international Trezeguet sent-off early in the second-half, felt aggrieved as Henri Lansbury’s late goal was harshly ruled out for a dive before the ball reached the midfielder by Jack Grealish.

West Ham also have seven points from four games as goals either side of half-time from Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko secured a comfortable 2-0 over Norwich.

Watford got their first point of the season, but remain bottom after a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Premier League 3pm results:

  • Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United
  • Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa
  • Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth
  • Manchester City 4-0 Brighton
  • Newcastle United 1-1 Watford
  • West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City

