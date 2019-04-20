Deulofeu double keeps Watford's Europa League dreams alive while Brighton pick up crucial point

GERARD DEULOFEU SCORED twice as Watford enhanced their chances of finishing seventh with a 2-1 win at relegated Huddersfield Town, who equalled the worst home Premier League record in a single season.

The Spanish forward profited from some slack Huddersfield play early on to open the scoring at the John Smith’s Stadium and converted a rebound from close range late on to end the Hornets’ three-match losing run on their travels.

Watford had lost three of their last four top-flight matches, either side of beating Wolves to book a place in the FA Cup final, but they got back on track in the west Yorkshire sunshine despite Karlan Grant’s late consolation.

Leicester City’s draw at West Ham and two dropped points for Wolves at home to Brighton and Hove Albion lifts Watford into seventh place.

While Huddersfield’s 14th home loss of the season — equalling the Premier League record set by Sunderland in 2002-03 and 2005-06 — sees them cut further adrift at the bottom with their relegation fate already confirmed.

Matt Doherty takes a shot during Wolves' draw with Brighton at Molineux. Source: Nick Potts

Meanwhile relegation-threatened Brighton battled to a potentially pivotal point as they held Wolves to a 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Albion’s back-to-back home losses to Bournemouth and fellow strugglers Cardiff City over the past week left them in a perilous position.

Chris Hughton’s men turned in a backs-to-the-wall performance on Saturday and are now without a goal in six matches.

But they did avert a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions, with Diogo Jota coming closest to a breakthrough for eighth-place Wolves when he headed against the post in the 73rd minute.

Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring a late equaliser at the London Stadium for Leicester City. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Saturday also saw substitute Harvey Barnes score a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as Leicester City claimed a 2-2 draw away to West Ham.

Barnes’ first Premier League goal came two minutes into added time, just after it looked like a late strike from West Ham’s Lucas Perez, who had also come off the bench, had given the hosts victory.

A frantic finish to the contest came after a relatively quiet opening hour, in which Michail Antonio headed in his fifth top-flight goal of the season as the hosts attempted to bounce back from a three-match losing streak.

The drama began when in-form Jamie Vardy scored his ninth goal in 10 Leicester games to equalise after the break, Barnes ultimately having the last word after Perez had struck eight minutes from time.

The reverse fixture in October also ended in a draw, and West Ham have now only won one of their past 10 meetings with the Foxes.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the winner for Fulham against Bournemouth. Source: Mark Kerton

Finally, Aleksandar Mitrovic showed he has what it takes to remain a Premier League player with a powerful performance and the winning goal as relegated Fulham beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Vitality Stadium.

The Serbian striker won and scored a second-half penalty as Scott Parker’s side chalked up back-to-back victories and the sort of performance they seemed incapable of delivering during a nine-game losing streak between February and April.

The result spoiled Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe’s celebrations as he took charge of his 500th game, and he saw Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser miss big chances just a week after they both scored in a 5-0 mauling of Brighton and Hove Albion.

3pm Premier League results:

Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Watford

West Ham 2-2 Leicester City

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

