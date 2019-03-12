New deal means all Premier League games will be available to Sky TV customers from next season

A NEW DISTRIBUTION arrangement means that Sky customers in Ireland will have access to every one of the 233 Premier League games slated for live broadcast from next season.
Having announced a deal to bundle BT Sport with their platform last October, Sky today announced that they have struck a similar arrangement with Premier Sports, which has bought the rights to live coverage of the 3pm Saturday kick-offs in the Premier League from next season.
It means that Sky will now offer BT Sport and Premier Sports to their television customers through a bundle or on a standalone basis.
Pricing will be announced in the next couple of months.
The television rights to live sport have splintered across a range of different broadcasters in recent years. In regard to the Premier League, Sky Sports will show 128 live games per season from August, with BT Sport showing 52 games.
A further 20 games will be streamed live by Amazon, although this pertains to the UK only – the Irish rights for these games were picked up by Premier Sports, along with 33 Saturday afternoon kick-offs that cannot be shown in the UK under the terms of a blackout rule to protect attendances at lower league games.
These broadcasters offer much more than the Premier League, of course, and for a breakdown of which competitions are on which broadcaster, see below.
Sky Sports: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, English Football League Championship, all four golf majors, exclusive All-Ireland senior football and hurling championship fixtures, Rugby Championship, Super Rugby, F1, NFL, NBA, WNBA
BT Sport: UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Heineken Champions Cup rugby, Premiership rugby, Moto GP, WTA tennis and boxing.
Premier Sports: Serie A, Eredivisie, Scottish FA and League Cups, Schoolboys Rugby, NHL, NASCAR, IIHF Ice Hockey and Champions Hockey League.
