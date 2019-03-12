This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New deal means all Premier League games will be available to Sky TV customers from next season

233 games from three separate broadcasters will soon be available on the one platform.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 12:35 PM
17 minutes ago 1,002 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4536717
JD Buckley, MD of Sky Ireland (left) and Mickey O'Rourke, CEO of Premier Sports (right) at today's announcement.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
JD Buckley, MD of Sky Ireland (left) and Mickey O'Rourke, CEO of Premier Sports (right) at today's announcement.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

A NEW DISTRIBUTION arrangement means that Sky customers in Ireland will have access to every one of the 233 Premier League games slated for live broadcast from next season. 

Having announced a deal to bundle BT Sport with their platform last October, Sky today announced that they have struck a similar arrangement with Premier Sports, which has bought the rights to live coverage of the 3pm Saturday kick-offs in the Premier League from next season. 

It means that Sky will now offer BT Sport and Premier Sports to their television customers through a bundle or on a standalone basis. 

Pricing will be announced in the next couple of months.

The television rights to live sport have splintered across a range of different broadcasters in recent years. In regard to the Premier League, Sky Sports will show 128 live games per season from August, with BT Sport showing 52 games.

A further 20 games will be streamed live by Amazon, although this pertains to the UK only – the Irish rights for these games were picked up by Premier Sports, along with 33 Saturday afternoon kick-offs that cannot be shown in the UK under the terms of a blackout rule to protect attendances at lower league games. 

These broadcasters offer much more than the Premier League, of course, and for a breakdown of which competitions are on which broadcaster, see below.

Sky Sports: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, English Football League Championship, all four golf majors, exclusive All-Ireland senior football and hurling championship fixtures, Rugby Championship, Super Rugby, F1, NFL, NBA, WNBA

BT Sport: UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Heineken Champions Cup rugby, Premiership rugby, Moto GP, WTA tennis and boxing.

Premier Sports: Serie A, Eredivisie, Scottish FA and League Cups, Schoolboys Rugby, NHL, NASCAR, IIHF Ice Hockey and Champions Hockey League.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

