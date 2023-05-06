Kane goes second on all-time Premier League list as Spurs beat Palace

HARRY KANE moved to second on the all-time Premier League top scorers list as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 this afternoon.

The England international took his overall tally to 209, surpassing Wayne Rooney and moving him closer to record holder Alan Shearer, who is on 260.

The England captain broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time with a powerful header from Pedro Porro’s cross.

Sixth-placed Tottenham are six points adrift of the top four after winning for the first time in five games.

Toti Gomes’ first goal for Wolves — a ninth-minute header from Ruben Neves’ corner — sealed a 1-0 win against Aston Villa

Elsewhere, Chelsea won for the first time in Lampard’s second spell in charge, beating Bournemouth 3-1 to end a six-match losing streak.

Conor Gallagher headed Chelsea into a ninth-minute lead, diverting N’Golo Kante’s cross beyond Neto.

Chelsea’s fans responded with ironic chants of ‘we are staying up’ in reference to their unusually low league position.

Matias Vina equalised with a 21st-minute curler, but Benoit Badiashile volleyed in Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick for his first Chelsea goal in the 82nd minute.

Joao Felix’s 86th-minute strike wrapped up Chelsea’s first victory in 10 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea are up to 11th place but are still in danger of finishing in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

Additional reporting by AFP