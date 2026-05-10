Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa held to draw at relegated Burnley

Burnley 2-2 Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA SUFFERED a European hangover as they could only draw 2-2 with relegated Burnley at Turf Moor.

Three days after booking their spot in the Europa League final with a thumping victory over Nottingham Forest, Villa were frustrated by a spirited display from the Clarets, who had lost five straight matches.

Swathes of empty seats reflected what a miserable season it has been for Burnley at home, but Jaidon Anthony gave them an early lead and Zian Flemming clinched a point in the second half after Ross Barkley and Ollie Watkins had scored for the visitors.

A point means Villa are not yet assured of Champions League qualification through the league, although they are four points ahead of Bournemouth with only two games to play.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle

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Elliot Anderson reminded Newcastle exactly what they had to give up with a late goal that earned Nottingham Forest a vital 1–1 draw in their bid for Premier League survival.

Much has been made of Anderson’s move to the City Ground from the Magpies in 2024, which was essentially a £35million [€40.47m] transfer to satisfy his boyhood club’s PSR demands.

But the England midfielder showed there was no room for sentiment as his 88th-minute goal won his side a point that moves them to the brink of survival.

Anderson cancelled out Harvey Barnes’ opener to increase Forest’s gap to the bottom three to seven points, with West Ham and Tottenham yet to play this weekend.

It was also a perfect response to Thursday night’s Europa League heartbreak, where they were hammered 4-0 by Villa in the semi-final second leg, as their unbeaten run in the Premier League extended to eight matches.

This was another disappointing afternoon for Newcastle as their season continues to end with a whimper and their hopes of snatching European qualification were damaged.

Republic of Ireland U21 international Alex Murphy was an unused substitute for the Magpies.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton

Everton’s hopes of qualifying for Europe were dealt a huge blow after Jean-Philippe Mateta came off the bench to rescue Crystal Palace a point in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner’s side were on a high after booking their place in the Conference League final on Thursday and were determined not to allow the mood in south London to sour despite falling behind twice.

Beto scored what for much of the second half looked like being the winner for Everton, a wonderful individual effort combining power and deftness of touch with the ball at his feet to finish beyond Dean Henderson.

Victory would have moved the visitors onto 51 points, level with Brentford in eighth and two points off the last guaranteed European qualification berth.

Beto’s goal came after a hugely open first half had finished level, James Tarkowski tapping David Moyes’ side into the lead from an early corner before Ismaila Sarr thumped Palace level following a botched attempt by Michael Keane to clear.

Everton, though, could not hold on. Palace’s pressure increased, and in the 76th minute Mateta was on the spot to finish from Tyrick Mitchell’s pass to keep spirits high ahead of their date with Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on May 27.

Ireland senior international Jake O’Brien played the full game for the Toffees, for whom Seamus Coleman and Mark Travers went unused on the bench.