Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Join The42 and special guests for an exclusive Premier League Zoom preview

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool can clinch the club’s first league title in 30 years when the English top flight resumes after a three-month hiatus.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 3:48 PM
30 minutes ago 168 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5118117
The Reds are on the verge of clinching the title.
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne
The Reds are on the verge of clinching the title.
The Reds are on the verge of clinching the title.
Image: Peter Byrne

AFTER AN UNEXPECTED break, the Premier League is finally back on our screens next week. 

And we’ve teamed up with William Hill to celebrate its return with an exclusive lunchtime preview event — which you can attend from the comfort of your own home (whether that’s the sofa, the kitchen, or your makeshift home office) via Zoom.

We’ll be bringing you expert chat as well as some questionable opinions thanks to our own Gavin Cooney and Gavan Casey, who will be joined by a couple of very special Liverpool guests.

The Reds’ march to their first title since 1990 was abruptly halted by the global pandemic back in March, which resulted in three months without football. 

However, the 2019/20 season resumes on Wednesday, 17 June, with a double-header of Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Man City v Arsenal, before the champions-elect face rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday evening. 

The42 will be right there bringing you coverage of all 92 remaining matches, and next Tuesday, 16 June, we want you to come along to this online event and bring your questions as there will be a prize for the best one.

To attend, simply email events@the42.ie and you will receive a link to sign in to the Zoom call at lunchtime on Tuesday.  

