Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
Advertisement

Injury suffered in crash at finish line rules Primoz Roglic out of Vuelta

The Slovenian’s hopes of a fourth successive victory have come to an end.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 1,443 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5859726
Primoz Roglic lies injured at the finish line of stage 16.
Image: Filip Lanszweert
Primoz Roglic lies injured at the finish line of stage 16.
Primoz Roglic lies injured at the finish line of stage 16.
Image: Filip Lanszweert

PRIMOZ ROGLIC’S HOPES of a fourth successive victory in the Vuelta are over after injuries from a fall saw him withdraw from the race prior to the 17th stage.

“Unfortunately, @rogla will not be at the start of stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday’s crash,” tweeted his Jumbo-Visma team on Wednesday.

“Get well soon, champion! Thank you for all the beautiful moments in this Vuelta. You had ambitious plans for the final days, but sadly it isn’t meant to be.”

The 32-year-old Slovenian came to grief when he launched a late attack in Tuesday’s stage, hoping to pick up bonus seconds in the sprint to close the gap on Belgian race leader Remco Evenepoel.

But 100m from the finish line Roglic, the three-time reigning champion, swerved and fell hard. His left knee and hand were covered in blood.

europe-news-september-6-2022 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma and Danish Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo sprint to the finish. Source: David Pintens

He still crossed the line but was clearly in pain and holding his side, before slumping to his knees after he dismounted.

Roglic, who also retired early from this year’s Tour de France as a result of a fall, was 1 minute 26 seconds adrift of Evenepoel with the race due to finish on Sunday.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Evenepoel’s closest rival now is Spaniard Enric Mas, who needs to make up 2min 01sec.

Wednesday’s stage is a challenging 162.3 kilometres ride which finishes high up at the Tentudia Monastery.

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie