Connacht's nail-biter, Leinster beaten at home and all the Pro14 highlights

Matt Healy scores Connacht's match-winning try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A FASCINATING WEEKEND of Guinness Pro14 action has made the play-off picture somewhat clearer heading into the penultimate round of fixtures, with Ulster and Connacht emerging as the big winners.

After two disappointing weeks, Dan McFarland’s Ulster hit top gear by clinching a crucial bonus-point victory over Edinburgh on Friday night, a result which, coupled with Benetton’s defeat to Munster, handed them a home quarter-final.

The northern province will welcome Connacht to Belfast next month after Andy Friend’s side held their nerve to win a thrilling shoot-out against Cardiff Blues on Saturday afternoon, the 29-22 victory ensuring them of a top-three finish in Conference A.

It also means all four provinces will be in the Pro14 play-offs, as well as the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages next season.

Munster’s pursuit of top spot in Conference A continued with their hard-earned win in Italy on Friday night but Johann van Graan’s side were not helped by Leinster’s defeat to leaders Glasgow Warriors at the RDS — their first in Dublin in a year.

The defending champions have had a home semi-final long assured but Leo Cullen will be disappointed with his side’s performance against the Warriors, with the Scottish outfit staying three points ahead of Munster with one round remaining.

Here is how all the Pro14 action unfolded over the weekend.

Edinburgh 7-29 Ulster

Southern Kings 7-43 Ospreys

Benetton 28-37 Munster

Connacht 29-22 Cardiff Blues

Leinster 24-39 Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets 42-0 Zebre

Cheetahs 38-13 Dragons

