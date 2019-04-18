This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pro14 quarter-final dates confirmed as Ulster and Connacht set for Belfast battle

The provinces will face off on Saturday 4 May.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 4:52 PM
5 minutes ago 165 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4598884

WITH ONE ROUND of regular season games remaining, the fixture details for next month’s Guinness Pro14 quarter-finals have been confirmed this afternoon.

The two ties will be played back-to-back on Saturday 4 May, with Ulster’s inter-pro showdown against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium scheduled for a 5.35pm kick-off [eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Bundee Aki Connacht travel to Belfast for their Pro14 quarter-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dan McFarland’s side secured second place in Conference B and home advantage in the play-offs with a bonus-point victory over Edinburgh last weekend, while Connacht’s defeat of Cardiff Blues guaranteed them third place in Conference A.

The provinces will go head-to-head in Belfast for a place in the semi-finals, where the winner will face Glasgow Warriors or Munster, who are battling for top spot in Conference A.

Glasgow currently hold a three-point advantage over Johann van Graan’s side and victory over Edinburgh in a fortnight would assure the Scots of a passage through to the semi-finals, although Munster will be waiting to seize on any slip-up on the final weekend when they host Connacht at Thomond Park. 

Although quarter-final two is already confirmed, it’s still all to play for in the race for third place in Conference B, with Benetton, Edinburgh and Scarlets all still battling it out for that final quarter-final place.

Should Munster finish second in their conference, the southern province will host quarter-final one at Thomond Park on Saturday 4 May, while Scotstoun will be the venue if Glasgow fail to finish the job against Edinburgh. 

The winner of that quarter-final will face defending champions Leinster at the RDS in the semi-final, with Leo Cullen’s side confirmed winners of Conference B. 

The semi-final ties are scheduled for 17/18 May, while the 2019 Pro14 final will take place at Celtic Park on Saturday 25 May at 6.30pm. 

Pro14 quarter-final fixture details:

Quarter-final 1 (winners will play Leinster in semi-final)

  • Munster Rugby v Benetton Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby/Scarlets [Thomond Park, 3pm]

OR

  • Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby/Scarlets [Scotstoun, 3pm]

Quarter-final 2 (Winners play Glasgow Warriors or Munster in semi-final)

  • Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby [Kingspan Stadium, 5.35pm]

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie