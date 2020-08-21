Players to make stand against racism with 'Unity Moment' on Pro14's return

THE PRO14 HAS announced that players will be given the opportunity to make a stand against racism during this weekend’s restart.

Friday evening sees the competition return for the first time since March with Benetton facing Zebre (7pm).

The round of fixtures also pits Leinster against Munster behind-closed-doors at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening (7.35pm), while the same venue hosts Connacht v Ulster on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm).

Before kick-off, players will form a circle in which they are free to express themselves in a manner they deem appropriate, such as kneeling.

A Pro14 statement says the ‘Unity Moment’ is being observed to “demonstrate that rugby stands united against racism and to emphasise the game’s core values of solidarity and respect”.

In addition, there will be a moment’s silence to pay tribute to frontline workers and remember those who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Irish Rugby has announced it is planning to underline its ongoing commitment to offering a game for all with messaging and support through #RugbyAgainstRacism this weekend.

