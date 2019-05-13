Scottish referee Adamson to take charge of sold-out RDS inter-pro

SCOTLAND’S MIKE ADAMSON has been appointed to referee Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final showdown between Leinster and Munster at a sold-out RDS [KO 2.30pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Adamson’s appointment carries extra significance as he will be the first Scottish official to take charge of a Pro14 knockout game since the format was re-introduced to the championship in 2010.

Adamson will referee his 35th Pro14 game this weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 34-year-old, a former Scotland sevens international, will be assisted by Lloyd Linton of the IRFU and fellow Scot Keith Allen, while TMO Neil Paterson completes the team of officials for the inter-pro derby.

Leinster today announced all 18,977 tickets have been snapped up ahead of Saturday’s semi-final tie, after the province had an extra 677 seats installed at both the north and south stand ends.

After the disappointment of their Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens, Leo Cullen’s side are now bidding to defend their Pro14 crown having topped their regular-season Conference, while Munster defeated Benetton at the quarter-final stage to set up a repeat of last year’s semi-final in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s John Lacey will referee the other semi-final tie between Glasgow Warriors and Ulster at Scotstoun on Friday night [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

There will be an all-IRFU team of officials in charge with Andrew Brace and George Clancy named as assistants and Olly Hodges as the TMO.

