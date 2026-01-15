Promising Irish teenager makes Premier League move

PROMISING IRISH teenager Ade Solanke has joined Premier League outfit Bournemouth today.

The left-back, who featured for Ireland at the U17s World Cup last November, signed a long-term deal with the Cherries after turning 18 earlier this month.

The move comes a year after the former Shamrock Rovers underage player signed with Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, subsequently lining out for the French clubs U19s and reserve teams.

The Dubliner is regarded as a bright prospect, having represented Ireland 31 times in total at various age groups.

Lorient are Bournemouth’s partner club, producing several players that have graduated to the Cherries, including 19-year-old forward Junior Kroupi, who has seven goals from 19 Premier League appearances this season.

Cathal Heffernan pictured playing for Newcastle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Irish underage international Cathal Heffernan has left Newcastle United to sign with League Two strugglers Harrogate Town on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old centre-back from Cork, who captained the Magpies’ reserve team, signs on an 18-month deal.

The son of Irish Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan will be available for his side’s trip to Shrewsbury this Saturday, subject to FA and EFL approval.

Heffernan began his career with Ringmahon Rangers before moving to Cork City in 2019.

Since then, the youngster has had spells in Italy, training with Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and AC Milan, before officially joining the latter in 2022.

Heffernan has spent the last three and a half years at Newcastle, where he made over 50 PL2 appearances, and will hope this latest move can help him break into Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 side.

“He’s energetic, puts his body on the line, he’ll put his head in where it hurts, and he’s mobile. We like all aspects of his game,” said Harrogate’s Head of Player Recruitment Lloyd Kerry.

“He’s a real competitor. He was obviously captain for the U21s at Newcastle, so he has good leadership qualities.

“He’s exactly what we’re looking for in a centre half, so hopefully he can come in, hit the ground running and push the other lads on as well.

“He’s at the stage now where he wants to go and forge a career and play senior football, and we’re giving him the opportunity to come in and play, so it feels like a good fit.”