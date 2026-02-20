Protest planned at FAI headquarters over Ireland's Nations League matches against Israel

PROTESTORS WILL GATHER outside the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) headquarters in Blanchardstown today to call for a boycott of Irish football matches against Israel in the Uefa Nations League.

Ireland was drawn into the same group as Israel, Austria and Kosovo for the league last week, and the FAI confirmed shortly after the draw that Ireland would be fulfilling the games against Israel.

There has been mixed opinion on whether the games should go ahead. Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted they should, but opposition TD’s have called for a boycott.

People before Profit-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger will join local group D15 with Palestine for today’s protest, which will begin at 1.30pm.

“Since the beginning of Israel’s genocide over 1,000 athletes have been murdered, hundreds of whom were football players. 184 sporting facilities have been completely destroyed and a further 81 damaged,” Coppinger said in a statement today.

The TD said the protestors will be giving the FAI a list of names of deceased Palestinian athletes.

“Their lives and legacies should be commemorated by Irish sporting associations, not disregarded or erased — yet that is the message the FAI will send by going ahead with the fixture,” she said.

“We are protesting the shameful approach of the FAI and the Irish government who, by proceeding with business as usual, normalise the actions of this genocidal and apartheid state.”

Advertisement

“Nor is the Israeli Football Association a neutral bystander in the oppression of Palestinians. There are eight football teams that play in Israeli colonial settlements in the Occupied West Bank that are integrated into the IFA.”

Coppinger believes the safety of Irish team players and fans will be at risk due to “anti-Irish sentiment” in Israel.

Starting the Nations League on the road, but Sept 27th is the date we’ve all circled. 🗓️

We’re hoping to welcome @IrelandFootball to a sea of Blue & White in a packed stadium. There's nothing like Israeli hospitality when the stands are shaking! 🏟️💙 pic.twitter.com/MHAPgz50MA — ISRAEL FA (@ISRAELFA) February 13, 2026

In an Instagram post about the protest, D15 with Palestine highlighted a social media post about the fixture posted by the Israel FA.

“We’re hoping to welcome @IrelandFootball to a sea of Blue & White in a packed stadium. There’s nothing like Israeli hospitality when the stands are shaking!” the post said.

“A massive anti-Irish sentiment has been whipped up in Israel, which would put both fans and players in danger if this match were to go ahead,” D15 with Palestine said.

Trade union Siptu previously said that members employed by the FAI have raised “serious safety concerns” regarding any proposed Nations League match between Ireland and Israel.

Siptu Deputy General Secretary, Greg Ennis, said such a match “is not only a serious political and moral issue but also has safety implications for workers and players which the FAI must consider”.

He said there is a “duty of care the FAI must show for its staff” and that as a result, it must “rule out this fixture”.

Previously, FAI membership and the Irish manager have called on Israel to be banned from competition.

At an EGM last year, a motion tabled by Bohemians calling for Israel to be banned from Uefa competitions was passed by a significant majority. The FAI wrote to Uefa on 20 November last year to formally request that Israel be banned from competition.

But Micheál Martin said last week there is a need to distinguish between the policies of the government of Israel and the Israeli people.

Israel’s home game is on 27 September and Ireland’s home game is on 4 October.

Uefa has confirmed that its decision not to allow any matches take place in Israel still stands.

The ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed at least 70,117 people as of December 2025.

The FAI has been contacted for comment.

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie