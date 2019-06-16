This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
41-year-old Buffon considers taking year off after rejecting PSG offer

The veteran goalkeeper has revealed his reasons for turning down an ‘attractive offer’ of another 12 months in France.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 5:37 PM
48 minutes ago 2,547 Views 3 Comments
Gianluigi Buffon in training with Paris Saint-Germain
GIANLUIGI BUFFON COULD spend a year out of football after turning down Paris Saint-Germain’s lucrative offer of a second season because he did not want to watch from the bench.

Italy legend Buffon parted ways with the Ligue 1 champions following the end of his maiden campaign in France.

The 41-year-old agreed with the club not to pursue the option of a further 12 months despite having the opportunity to take up an extension at Parc des Princes.

Buffon, who spent 17 years at Serie A giants Juventus, has since been linked with a return to former club Parma, while Primeira Liga side Porto are reportedly considering him as a potential replacement for Iker Casillas.

But the World Cup winner’s interest in pursuing coaching or a possible director of football role means he is in no rush to decide on the next move.

“PSG told me five months ago that I would be the second goalkeeper next season,” Buffon told Corriere dello Sport. 

I had plenty of time to think about it and I came to the conclusion that this was not for me, so I gave up a lot of money and a one-year option.

“Their request was absolutely legitimate, understandable and was an attractive offer. 

However, at the age of 41, I have this almost physiological need to feel sensations. Emotions translate into energy, dreams, the feeling of being part of something.

“Today I find myself in a situation like last summer, in an extraordinary state of serenity, in a state of total relaxation where everything is open and it could all end in twelve months or in fifteen days. 

“Some good proposals have arrived, but if I don’t have the right motivation I can decide to take a year all for myself, all mine. One year of education.”

Buffon made 25 appearances for PSG in all competitions as they lifted the Ligue 1 title but were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage and eliminated from the Coupe de La Ligue quarter-finals.

They also failed to defend their Coupe de France crown, losing to Rennes in the final.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

