41-year-old Buffon considers taking year off after rejecting PSG offer

GIANLUIGI BUFFON COULD spend a year out of football after turning down Paris Saint-Germain’s lucrative offer of a second season because he did not want to watch from the bench.
Italy legend Buffon parted ways with the Ligue 1 champions following the end of his maiden campaign in France.
The 41-year-old agreed with the club not to pursue the option of a further 12 months despite having the opportunity to take up an extension at Parc des Princes.
Buffon, who spent 17 years at Serie A giants Juventus, has since been linked with a return to former club Parma, while Primeira Liga side Porto are reportedly considering him as a potential replacement for Iker Casillas.
But the World Cup winner’s interest in pursuing coaching or a possible director of football role means he is in no rush to decide on the next move.
“PSG told me five months ago that I would be the second goalkeeper next season,” Buffon told Corriere dello Sport.
I had plenty of time to think about it and I came to the conclusion that this was not for me, so I gave up a lot of money and a one-year option.
“Their request was absolutely legitimate, understandable and was an attractive offer.
However, at the age of 41, I have this almost physiological need to feel sensations. Emotions translate into energy, dreams, the feeling of being part of something.
“Today I find myself in a situation like last summer, in an extraordinary state of serenity, in a state of total relaxation where everything is open and it could all end in twelve months or in fifteen days.
“Some good proposals have arrived, but if I don’t have the right motivation I can decide to take a year all for myself, all mine. One year of education.”
Buffon made 25 appearances for PSG in all competitions as they lifted the Ligue 1 title but were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage and eliminated from the Coupe de La Ligue quarter-finals.
They also failed to defend their Coupe de France crown, losing to Rennes in the final.
