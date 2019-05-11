This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG teenager Tim Weah cuts short Celtic loan

With the U20 World Cup approaching, the United States striker has opted to leave the Scottish champions early.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 12:32 AM
1 hour ago 1,112 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4629783
Timothy Weah celebrates a goal for Celtic.
Timothy Weah celebrates a goal for Celtic.
Timothy Weah celebrates a goal for Celtic.

TIM WEAH HAS cut short his loan from Paris Saint-Germain to Celtic in order to travel to the U20 World Cup with the United States.

Weah joined Celtic in the January transfer window but has played a bit-part role in their latest romp to the Scottish Premiership title.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals in 13 league appearances but will not feature in Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Glasgow rivals Rangers.

Weah confirmed he received the go-ahead from Celtic boss Neil Lennon to leave the club early, with the U20 World Cup kicking off on May 23.

“To all my Celtic fans,” Weah wrote on Instagram. “I want to say thank you all for the undying support you have given me throughout my time with Celtic. I will be joining my national team to participate in the U20 World Cup in Poland.

“With this decision, the gaffer told me that it is in the best interest of the team that I collect my things and go home rather than be a part of the game on Sunday, so I’ll be on my way. It was a true honour playing for this club and also having the opportunity to interact with legends who paved the way for us.

“As a young player, I feel it’s an important step in trying to advance myself. I still have a lot of growing to do in my game and I am especially thankful to the Celtic family for giving me the opportunity to show you all what I am capable of doing once given the chance.

“To you the fans, I will never forget you for all the love, support and kindness you have shown me. I don’t know as yet what the future holds but I wish to one day come back to this great club to be with you all. I will forever miss you chanting my name and hearing the beautiful song you have created for me.

“I also want to take this time to thank my wonderful team-mates for supporting me every step of the way. It was really great playing with you all and sharing some really amazing moments that I’ll never forget. Thanks so much to Celtic FC and to you the fans for accepting me. God bless.”

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie