Mullins favouring Gold Cup run with Allaho at Punchestown

ALLAHO IS MORE likely to run in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup over three miles rather than drop in trip for the William Hill Champion Chase at next week’s Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old is the champion over two and a half miles having won the last two renewals of the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in scintillating style.

However, with no option over that trip at the Punchestown Festival, Mullins faced the prospect of taking on his own Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi over two miles or going for Gold over three.

“Yeah, he’s very good over that trip (two and a half). I think he could stay the three miles of the Punchestown race,” said Mullins.

“If Energumene or Chacun Pour Soi weren’t in the two-mile race (in which he was second to Chacun Pour Soi last year), I’d love to go back some day over two miles with him. He has that sort of ability.

“The way that the race is setting up this year, I think we’ll go for the three-mile with him. I imagine Henry de Bromhead might have a say in that race too! He’s got the top staying chasers around as well.”

