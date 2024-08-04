'I've got balls anyway': Q&A with Ireland's first ever Olympic medalist in gymnastics

A 10-YEAR PLAN come to fruition, Rhys McClenaghan was overcome with emotion when he finished his 15.533 pommel horse routine in the Bercy Arena in Paris last night.

Tears – of relief and elation – streamed on dismount from the apparatus and on ascent of the podium.

But on being announced to the world’s media in the post-competition press conference as the Olympic champion and Ireland’s first ever Olympic medalist in artistic gymnastics, the 25-year-old Down man oozed charisma and composure.

A TV broadcast with RTÉ was the first job once the gold medal was draped around his neck, before he was whisked off to charm the American press corps. The authentic camaraderie between him and the newly beloved and bespectacled Stephen Nedoroscik would have only added to his rising star. The Newtownards athlete eventually landed in front of the assembled members of the print media.

The 42, The Journal and colleagues from outlets across the country (and a couple from further afield) wanted to know about all the emotions of the three-year journey since Tokyo, the story behind every tear that fell after 5.30pm today and his plan for celebrating tonight and beyond.

When the routine finished, did you know you’d done enough for gold?

“No, I didn’t know that I’d won as soon as I landed. But I knew that I had done my job. I’d done the most difficult routine I could do on this day and that’s where the tears and the emotions came from really. Either of these guys [silver medalist Nariman Kurbanov and bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik] can beat that score but what an amazing final to be a part of.

“This was the best pommel horse final that has ever happened – in my eyes – ever, in the history of men’s gymnastics. To be a part of that is incredible and any one of those eight finalists could have taken gold today.”

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Is it the closest you’ve come to perfection?

“I didn’t even get into the nines in execution today. We’ve all gotten that before, right guys? It can be improved more and that’s the mindset I go into every single session and competition with, that there’s room for improvement. It’s that chase for perfection that isn’t actually attainable that keeps us going in this sport.”

Alamy Alamy

Can you describe your emotions on landing?

“I guess relief is always one when you land. Proud of myself, as well, for doing it under that pressure. I just saw Louis Smith there in the media zone and one of my favourite Olympic moments, maybe my favourite, was when he performed his routine at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

“I went to and watched the Opening Ceremony and saw posters of Louis Smith everywhere. It seemed like the weight of the world was on his shoulders and it felt like this was my Louis Smith London 2012 moment coming in here.

“I’m the double world champion coming into this; Ireland knew this could be our first ever Olympic gymnastics medal; and I delivered under that pressure. That was the emotion that you were seeing there that I had done my job regardless of that pressure I was under.”

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Were you nervous watching Nedoroscik?

“Yeah I was nervous watching him because he can do any routine. He can do huge difficulty and pull it off when it matters. Seeing this guy and this guy [points to Kurbanov and Nedoroscik], I’ve studied their gymnastics over and over again and I was nervous watching Stevie for sure but I’m happy to see these pommel horse brothers sitting beside me right now.”

Advertisement

Stephen Nedoroscik and Nariman Kurbanov with Rhys McClenaghan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tell us about your journey over the past three years?

“It’s a crazy journey. All athletes have their own story but, of course, I obviously pay close attention to my own story but I’m trying to write that in the happiest fashion I can possibly make it and that isn’t medal-dependent. That is enjoying the journey, enjoying going to competitions around the world, enjoying going training every day.

“Having gymnastics as my job never gets old, even just saying that, because that in itself is a life-long dream. That’s something I dreamed of when I was in school, literally day-dreaming when I was in class about gymnastics routines. The fact that is what I do, that I’m a professional gymnast, is already a win.

“But then of course the medals are the driving force, that’s the pinnacle of our sport, we’re always working towards that. I made it very apparent even after Tokyo that I wanted to enjoy that journey to the top of that mountain.”

What were you and Stephen talking about after the competition ended?

“We were talking about a lot of things. But we were saying first of all ‘L.A. baby, let’s go, run it back’. [Referring to going to the LA 2028 Olympic Games]

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Did you and Max Whitlock [former Olympic champion from Great Britain] exchange any words?

“I saw Max after I celebrated a little bit. He had tears in his eyes, and I just wanted to say to him that he’s an inspiration of mine. He always has been. Of course, he’s been my rival for many years now. I guess now I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on an absolutely incredible routine. He’s inspired so many in this sport and I want to thank him for that.”

Max Whitlock performs last night Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Did you dream of this moment being like this?

“I literally dreamed it. I literally dreamed that I scored a 15.5. But I never dreamed that I won, which is weird. But I’m not one to look into dreams like that. I just think it, it has been part of this plan, part of what we’ve been aiming for – for so many years – since I started training with Luke. That’s 10 years ago, and when I started with him, there was a 10-year plan to win an Olympic gold medal, and here it is today.”

Luke Carson and Rhys McClenaghan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What specifically did you daydream about in class? The Olympics?

“Yeah, of course I did, but more often the technical aspect of gymnastics, I think I focused more on the smaller victories in the sport rather than the bigger ones.”

Your usual routine is to keep your back turned while the competitor before you goes, but you turned your head after the Dutch gymnast came off the pommel. Did you know what was going on?

“I thought he finished his routine just because I heard applause.”

Did it break your concentration?

“No, it didn’t. That’s just what happens in a pommel horse final so I know that’s normal.”

Magheralin (Daniel Wiffin), Banbridge (Philip Doyle) and Newtownards (you): is there something in the water in that area, they’re all not far from each other?

“Maybe so. Congratulations to everybody who has brought home a medal for Team Ireland. Congratulations to all the Team Ireland Olympians out here, it’s incredible to be part of such a team, and to be spending more time with people this time.

“The contrast from this Games to Tokyo is definitely one to take note of, and that team aspect around the Team Ireland house is certainly something I’m feeling this time.”

You’ve been on social media this week and it looks like you’re enjoying yourself and soaking it all in. Are you?

“My strategy for social media, hopefully from here on out, is just post my content, don’t scroll on other people’s content, and that’s what I’ve done this week. It seems like I was very present on social media but I was going on to it, posting my stuff and then going off it straight away, so I was quite disciplined in that aspect. That keeps my focus but also keeps you guys happy.”

When did the 10-year-plan seem to become more realistic?

“It’s hard to make it seem realistic back then but we saw a path. Luke clearly saw a path. It’s not often I’ve heard him say, ‘I think this kid can be a world champion’, but he said it for me.

“So he clearly saw a path that I could take, we took that path. I followed Luke on every programme he done, questioned him very little. Although of course it’s healthy to question your coach every now and then. I owe Luke a lot, this is our medal and I’m proud it’s that way.”

Have you realised the enormity of the achievement of winning Ireland’s first ever medal in gymnastics?

“I want to do as much for this sport as possible. I want to bring [this medal] to hopefully every club in Ireland. I want to be really active in inspiring that younger generation, because this is a responsibility on my shoulders.

“I could lock my door and stay away, not talk to anybody for the next year or two, but I’m not going to do that. I’m going to be out, I’m going to be inspiring, hopefully, and I want as many kids as possible to touch this medal and see that it’s a reality as much as possible.”

Harry Caulwell, Iwan Mepham and Stephen Tonge (equal bronze) and Rhys McClenaghan (equal bronze) after the Boys Parallel Bars Gymnastics event during the Sainsbury's 2014 School Games. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

You were looking at the medal during the press conference. Is it as good as you imagined?

“It’s better, it’s got a piece of the Eiffel Tower in it! It’s insane, and I love Paris so much, it feels like it was just meant to be, this day. I love Paris, I love seeing that Eiffel Tower, it never gets boring, now I’ve got a piece of it hanging around my neck, attached to an Olympic gold medal. That’s absurd to me.”

How’s the view from the top of the mountain?

“The view is really, really nice right now. That view consists of seeing my younger self having these dreams, seeing me enjoying the journey.

“Seeing a bunch of kids inspired by this Olympic gold medal. Even if I didn’t come away with that, I still would’ve had that goal of trying to inspire as many as possible.”

You came back from Tokyo and went into this Olympics with a harder routine. What does that tell us about you?

“It shows I’ve got balls anyway. There’s a tiniest little hesitation during that routine where you can either go for the difficult skill towards the end of the routine or you don’t.

“That routine I did in qualifications, that would’ve been a 15.2 I would’ve scored.

“So, I had to suck it up, get it done, put that new skill in and it worked out today because I came away with a personal best score. I can’t ask for more than that.”

Louis Smith said it was the best routine he has seen. How does that make you feel?

“I talked to him in the media zone. It’s mad seeing him standing right there in my Olympic moment, when his Olympic moment was my inspiration for my entire career.

“That right there is a working example of that inspiration working and that trickle down effect. There might be a kid in the crowd there that is saying, ‘Jesus that was amazing. That was so good, I want to do that.’

“That might stick in their brain — into whatever sport they do, whatever job they do, career path they do. And that might inspire them to be the best they can possibly be.

Read Next Related Reads Masterful Kellie Harrington beats old foe Beatriz Ferreira to reach Olympic final McClenaghan delivers what he promised on a magical night for Irish sport 'This is most likely my last Olympics' - Ireland's bronze medallist Mona McSharry

“That shows the power of these Olympic Games.”

Was London 2012 your main inspiration then?

“Oh, no, like at that stage, I would have only been 12 or 13. I only went to watch the opening ceremony. But no I was, before I went to Luke, I was a mediocre gymnast. He changed that mediocrity into the world’s best.”

Where are all your other medals?

The 2023 World Championship title I donated to my coach Luke’s gym – Origin Gymnastics. So that’s just sitting right there in the reception area so that the kids can just see a world title walking through those doors. And I feel like that’s certainly the pathway I want to be heading towards. It’s inspiring others. I’ve been inspired. So I want to give back.”

McClenaghan and Nedoroscik examiner their medals James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

How are you going to celebrate?

“Just see my friends and family. I’ll go to the Ireland House. And yeah, I’ll have my first drink in six months, maybe seven months, since January 1st, I stopped having drinks, I stopped eating pizza. So I’ll have a pizza and a beer and I’ll be happy.”

What pressure were you under today?

“Yeah, there was certainly added pressure today. But I put pressure on myself every single day in training and there was one session – Tuesday this week – I split my legs on the upgraded skill that I put in the routine and I was raging with myself. I was angry. It felt like it was a competition but at the same time when I do clean routines, I get that pumped that I feel during competitions.

“And that comes from that pressure I put on myself – I get nervous in training sessions and I feel like because of that respect that I give each training session, that’s why I can perform in competition environments like today because I’m familiar with that feeling.”

How did that actually feel on the pommel today? Can you talk us through the routine a little bit?

“Yeah. So trying to think back now because I’ve just been overwhelmed since then. But there’s a couple of height circles that I would have liked to stretch out a bit more. I’m glad I glued those legs together towards the end of the routine.

“That was always a goal and that’s something that I’ve been susceptible to in the past – it’s like a nervous thing, if you ever see a pommel horse worker split their legs, it’s like they’re nervous as if they felt something’s off a little bit. But I want to feel, like even if something’s off, I can keep those legs glued together and I feel like I’ve done that today.”

“And then, of course, just having the balls to be able to do that added skill, not backing out of it. I could have just played it safe, done the qualification routine like normal but instead we went out there done the highest difficulty I’ve ever put out in an international competition. Risked it all and came away with the biscuit.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Eurosport commentator said that she didn’t believe McClenaghan’s weren’t glued together until you started walking again.

“Very good, I like that line. I love it.”

Written by Sinead O’Carroll and posted on TheJournal.ie