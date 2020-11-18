BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

52,000 in attendance as Queensland regain State of Origin title

Origin final played in front of the largest sporting crowd in the world during the global pandemic.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 1:53 PM
52 minutes ago 1,581 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5270835
Queensland's Harry Grant (centre) celebrates his try.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Queensland's Harry Grant (centre) celebrates his try.
Queensland's Harry Grant (centre) celebrates his try.
Image: AAP/PA Images

QUEENSLAND, ROARED ON by a capacity 52,000 home crowd, held off a storming New South Wales finish to regain Australia’s State of Origin rugby league crown 20-14 in Brisbane.

The Maroons denied the Blues’ bid for a triple Origin series win with a committed effort before the largest sporting crowd in the world during the global pandemic.

New Zealand’s rugby union Bledisloe Cup hosted the second largest crowd since coronavirus hit, attracting 46,000 fans in October.

It was Queensland’s first State of Origin series victory since 2017 before NSW’s wins in 2018 and last year.

Queensland were up for the contest before their roaring home crowd and scored in the opening four minutes through winger Valentine Holmes.

NSW hit back five minutes later when Nathan Cleary’s high kick was spilled by debutant fullback Corey Allan with James Tedesco on the spot to ground the ball for the try.

But NSW’s hopes were rocked midway through the opening half when key player and skipper Tedesco was knocked out by an accidental knee in a tackle by burly prop Josh Papalii and he was led groggily from the field and ruled out of the game with concussion.

The breakthrough came three minutes before half-time when Cameron Munster conjured a try for winger Eldrick Lee with a clever cross-field kick to open space.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Rising young forward star Harry Grant capped a magnificent Origin debut with his try midway through the second half to stretch Queensland’s lead to 20-6 before NSW hit back in the final 15 minutes.

Winger Daniel Tupou scored a converted try and Cleary’s penalty goal inched NSW to within a converted try but they were denied by Queensland’s spirited resistance despite being reduced to 12 men with fullback Allan’s late sin-binning.

It meant that not since 2005 have the Blues won a decider in Brisbane, now losing the last five live games in Queensland.

© – AFP, 2020

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie