52,000 in attendance as Queensland regain State of Origin title

QUEENSLAND, ROARED ON by a capacity 52,000 home crowd, held off a storming New South Wales finish to regain Australia’s State of Origin rugby league crown 20-14 in Brisbane.

The Maroons denied the Blues’ bid for a triple Origin series win with a committed effort before the largest sporting crowd in the world during the global pandemic.

New Zealand’s rugby union Bledisloe Cup hosted the second largest crowd since coronavirus hit, attracting 46,000 fans in October.

It was Queensland’s first State of Origin series victory since 2017 before NSW’s wins in 2018 and last year.

Queensland were up for the contest before their roaring home crowd and scored in the opening four minutes through winger Valentine Holmes.

NSW hit back five minutes later when Nathan Cleary’s high kick was spilled by debutant fullback Corey Allan with James Tedesco on the spot to ground the ball for the try.

But NSW’s hopes were rocked midway through the opening half when key player and skipper Tedesco was knocked out by an accidental knee in a tackle by burly prop Josh Papalii and he was led groggily from the field and ruled out of the game with concussion.

The breakthrough came three minutes before half-time when Cameron Munster conjured a try for winger Eldrick Lee with a clever cross-field kick to open space.

Rising young forward star Harry Grant capped a magnificent Origin debut with his try midway through the second half to stretch Queensland’s lead to 20-6 before NSW hit back in the final 15 minutes.

Winger Daniel Tupou scored a converted try and Cleary’s penalty goal inched NSW to within a converted try but they were denied by Queensland’s spirited resistance despite being reduced to 12 men with fullback Allan’s late sin-binning.

It meant that not since 2005 have the Blues won a decider in Brisbane, now losing the last five live games in Queensland.

© – AFP, 2020

