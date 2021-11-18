Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dutch footballer Quincy Promes charged with attempted manslaughter in family stabbing

The 29-year-old is suspected of stabbing his cousin.

By AFP Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 9:38 PM
Quincy Promes, playing for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUTCH INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALLER Quincy Promes will be prosecuted on a charge of attempted manslaughter linked to a stabbing at a family gathering last year, Dutch prosecutors and media reports said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Spartak Moscow forward “is being suspected of stabbing a relative… in which the victim, the suspect’s cousin, was seriously wounded in the knee,” the public prosecution’s office said in a statement.

Although Promes was not mentioned by name in the statement, Dutch media reports named the former Ajax player, who transferred to the Moscow team in February in a deal worth a reported €8.3 million, as the suspect.

Promes was arrested in mid-December and later released in connection with the incident, which happened earlier last year at a family party in the scenic town of Abcoude, just outside Amsterdam.

He allegedly got into a scuffle after an argument with the relative and other family members immediately intervened, news reports said at the time.

The relative pressed charges last November.

After an investigation, prosecutors decided to charge Promes with attempted manslaughter, or alternatively with aggravated assault.

“The suspect and his lawyer has been informed of the decision to prosecute,” they said in the statement.

A court date is yet to be decided.

The Amsterdam-born Promes joined Ajax in 2019 from Sevilla in a 15 million-euro transfer, before going back to Spartak, where he was named Russia’s footballer of the year in 2017.

He has scored seven goals in 50 appearances for the Dutch national team since his debut in 2014.

His last appearance was during the Netherlands’s shock 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic in the last 16 at 2020 in June.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

