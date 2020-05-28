This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Which Premier League clubs wore these shirts during the 90s?

You may have paired one of them with a Naff jacket back in the day.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 28 May 2020, 7:30 AM
37 minutes ago 801 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5101601

PA
Manchester City
Stoke City

Coventry City
PA
Sheffield United
Southampton

Sunderland
PA
Norwich City
Wimbledon

Manchester City
PA
Ipswich Town
Oldham Athletic

Chelsea
PA
Barnsley
Middlesbrough

Charlton Athletic
PA
Watford
Norwich City

Nottingham Forest
PA
Bolton Wanderers
Derby County

Fulham
PA
Leeds United
Blackburn Rovers

Newcastle United
PA
Sheffield Wednesday
Bradford City

Blackburn Rovers
PA
Crystal Palace
Chelsea

Queens Park Rangers
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Damien Duff
Very impressive performance.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Brian Deane
Not bad at all.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Mikkel Beck
You were out of your depth with this one.
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie