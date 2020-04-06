TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the 1994-95 Premier League season?
Can you vividly recall the year of Jurgen Klinsmann’s move to Spurs and Blackburn’s triumph?
Blackburn ended the season as Premier League champions for the first time since when?
1904
1914
1934
1954
Jurgen Klinsmann joined Tottenham ahead of the campaign. Who did they sign him from?
Monaco
Bayern Munich
Inter Milan
Sampdoria
During the season, Man United signed Andy Cole from Newcastle for £6 million. Which player moved the other way as part of the deal?
Andrei Kanchelskis
Keith Gillespie
Simon Davies
Ben Thornley
Which of these players didn't make the PFA Team of the Year?
Robbie Fowler
Chris Sutton
Paul Ince
Alan Shearer
Who finished top of the Premier League assist charts?
Darren Anderton
Matt Le Tissier
Ruel Fox
Ryan Giggs
Man United set the record for the biggest Premier League win against Ipswich. What was the final score?
8-0
8-1
9-0
9-1
George Graham was sacked as Arsenal manager in February 1995. Who succeeded him for a brief stint as manager and guided the team all the way to the Cup Winners' Cup final?
Arsene Wenger
Bruce Rioch
Pat Rice
Stewart Houston
Which of these clubs didn't secure a European spot at the end of the season?
Liverpool
Newcastle
Nottingham Forest
Leeds United
Just after the season culminated, in June 1995, the English transfer record was broken by the signing of which player?
Dennis Bergkamp
Stan Collymore
Alan Shearer
Brian Roy
Can you name the goalkeeper that left Man United frustrated on the final day of the season?
Steve Ogrizovic
Dmitri Kharine
Ludek Miklosko
Les Sealey
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
