Monday 6 April, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember the 1994-95 Premier League season?

Can you vividly recall the year of Jurgen Klinsmann’s move to Spurs and Blackburn’s triumph?

By Paul Fennessy Monday 6 Apr 2020, 8:00 AM
2 hours ago 7,630 Views 10 Comments
Blackburn ended the season as Premier League champions for the first time since when?
1904
1914

1934
1954
Jurgen Klinsmann joined Tottenham ahead of the campaign. Who did they sign him from?
Monaco
Bayern Munich

Inter Milan
Sampdoria
During the season, Man United signed Andy Cole from Newcastle for £6 million. Which player moved the other way as part of the deal?
Andrei Kanchelskis
Keith Gillespie

Simon Davies
Ben Thornley
Which of these players didn't make the PFA Team of the Year?
Robbie Fowler
Chris Sutton

Paul Ince
Alan Shearer
Who finished top of the Premier League assist charts?
Darren Anderton
Matt Le Tissier

Ruel Fox
Ryan Giggs
Man United set the record for the biggest Premier League win against Ipswich. What was the final score?
8-0
8-1

9-0
9-1
George Graham was sacked as Arsenal manager in February 1995. Who succeeded him for a brief stint as manager and guided the team all the way to the Cup Winners' Cup final?
Arsene Wenger
Bruce Rioch

Pat Rice
Stewart Houston
Which of these clubs didn't secure a European spot at the end of the season?
Liverpool
Newcastle

Nottingham Forest
Leeds United
Just after the season culminated, in June 1995, the English transfer record was broken by the signing of which player?
Dennis Bergkamp
Stan Collymore

Alan Shearer
Brian Roy
Can you name the goalkeeper that left Man United frustrated on the final day of the season?
Steve Ogrizovic
Dmitri Kharine

Ludek Miklosko
Les Sealey
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

