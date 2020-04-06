Quiz: How well do you remember the 1994-95 Premier League season?

Blackburn ended the season as Premier League champions for the first time since when? 1904 1914

1934 1954

Jurgen Klinsmann joined Tottenham ahead of the campaign. Who did they sign him from? Monaco Bayern Munich

Inter Milan Sampdoria

During the season, Man United signed Andy Cole from Newcastle for £6 million. Which player moved the other way as part of the deal? Andrei Kanchelskis Keith Gillespie

Simon Davies Ben Thornley

Which of these players didn't make the PFA Team of the Year? Robbie Fowler Chris Sutton

Paul Ince Alan Shearer

Who finished top of the Premier League assist charts? Darren Anderton Matt Le Tissier

Ruel Fox Ryan Giggs

Man United set the record for the biggest Premier League win against Ipswich. What was the final score? 8-0 8-1

9-0 9-1

George Graham was sacked as Arsenal manager in February 1995. Who succeeded him for a brief stint as manager and guided the team all the way to the Cup Winners' Cup final? Arsene Wenger Bruce Rioch

Pat Rice Stewart Houston

Which of these clubs didn't secure a European spot at the end of the season? Liverpool Newcastle

Nottingham Forest Leeds United

Just after the season culminated, in June 1995, the English transfer record was broken by the signing of which player? Dennis Bergkamp Stan Collymore

Alan Shearer Brian Roy